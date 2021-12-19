The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of December will give Florida freshwater anglers the last three days of a weak full moon phase and a fall season weather forecast despite the winter season starting on Tuesday. All fishing factors considered, above-average fishing will occur today and Monday with ideal conditions which will cause fish to feed actively.
The full moon, which is at its furthest orbit point from earth, occurred yesterday. Nighttime cloud-cover will be at about 50% which means the midday feeding bite will be less than it would be if there was no cloud-cover the night before. However the full moon will arrive directly into the solar energy path on Monday. This will help the weak full moon produce a one-point better feed rating than it would, if the opposite position were to occur.
A low pressure cold front, which is very rare, will occur late Monday night through Tuesday. Pressure will drop 0.20 In Hg while temperatures drop 10 to 12 degrees. A south to southwest wind will reach speeds of 15 to 18 mph Tuesday and switch to the west northwest Wednesday at speeds in the 15 mph range.
Excellent fishing weather will occur today and Monday, and will cause fish to feed actively during all four solar-lunar periods of the day. A perfect south to southwest wind will produce 7 mph speeds today and a northeast wind will produce about the same mph speeds on Monday. Better than average fishing will occur over the next 48 hours.
Daytime cloud-cover today will be perfect to cause a high level of ‘fish adjustment activity’ today — fish move to cover when bright sunlight occur and away from cover when clouds block-out the sun. The greater the adjustment factor the greater the need to feed. And a perfect southerly wind speed will produce ideal wave-action which will help mask the presence of the angler and the appearance of the fake baits.
Monday, cloud-cover increases throughout the day. Monday night the full moon will be completely blocked-out. Fish will move away from protective cover throughout the day and into the evening, so expect the flipping and pitching bite to be weak at best.
Tuesday heavy clouds and rainfall are forecasted. Pressure will be dropping like a stone and temperatures will be falling six degrees during a strong southern wind. Fish will move to deeper waters as a result. By Wednesday temperatures will have dropped 10 to 12 degrees and pressure will begin to rise. Fish will be moving back to the shallows on Wednesday.
The second half of this week bright sunny conditions, warming temperatures back into the 80-degree range, and mild wind speeds, will give anglers a very warm Christmas fishing experience. The first six days of winter will be more like the beginning of the fall season. Fish will be feeding heavy as a result.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday the full moon plus the solunar high point, which occurs Monday, will produce very good fishing results. Monday will also be a pre-front day, with a low pressure cold front arriving Monday night (low pressure cold fronts are rare. Pressure will drop 0.20 In Hg and temperatures will drop 10 to 12 degrees during a strong south to southwesterly wind on Tuesday)
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 12:50 p.m. and solar noon at 12:24 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6 from 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and decreases in feed rating by one number until Wednesday when it normalizes at a 4 rating.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 7:37 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:11 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 6:30–9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and decreases in feed rating by one number. Wednesday a rating of 3 will occur from 9-11:30 a.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs when the moonrise occurs at 6:01 p.m. and the sunset at 5:35 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 4:30–7 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and decreases gradually in feed rating to 3 by the midweek.
The third minor fishing period occurs when the moon is overhead at 12:25 a.m. producing a feed rating of 3 to 4 from 11 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and remains at about the same rating until the midweek when it normalizes at a 2 to 3 rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: Dec. 19-21 second half of full moon phase; Dec. 30- Jan. 5, weak super new moon; Jan. 14-20, full moon; Jan. 29–Feb. 4, new moon; Feb. 13-19, full moon.
