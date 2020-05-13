The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of May gives anglers the last quarter moon phase and a weather forecast of strong east wind until Sunday when it slows down to an ideal speed.
The last quarter moon occurs Thursday which means the sunrise and sunset periods will be helped by the major lunar periods, the overhead and underfoot moon. Since the moon is in its weak orbit point over the next five days, the moonrise and moonset period offer little positive influence in triggering feeding activity.
A strong east wind will occur every day by the late morning hours until Sunday when it is predicted to slow down to an ideal fishing wind speed. Rain is forecast for Friday and a rainy season weather pattern is predicted to occur for next week.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Thursday will be the best of the next five days as the two solar periods are helped by the overhead and underfoot moon periods occurring at the same time. The morning period will have much less wind to deal with.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 6:54 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:37 a.m. which will create a feed rating of 3-4 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remain in the 3-rating range.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon underfoot period occurs at 7:19 p.m. and the sunset at 8:07 p.m. which will create a 3-rating from 6:30-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains at a 3-rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 19-25, new moon; June 2-8, full moon; June 18-24, new moon; July 2-8, full moon; July 17-23 new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alert: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. And since we can’t see them much of the time, an ambush attack is common. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay aware. If you hear what sounds like a bullfrog croaking, it’s a female calling her male to defend her from….you. He comes in stealth…hot. Stay alert and move far away quickly.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.50 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 39.25 feet for the high-level mark and 38 feet for the low-level mark. Both lake level parameters will be gradually lowered to 38.25 feet for a high and 37.50 feet for a low, in preparation for hurricane season which starts June 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) One gate are open 24 inches and flowing 170 cubic feet per second.
Access Lake Istokpoga information at Istokpoga.info. SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule links keep you informed.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
