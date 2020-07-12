The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second full week of July gives anglers the last quarter moon phase which occurs today and a typical rainy season weather forecast which will produce good fishing winds today, Friday and next weekend.
Both the sunset and sunrise periods will be helped by the underfoot and overhead moon periods respectively, and the solar noon period will get a boost by the moonset period. Today will be mostly clouding which is never good during the Florida summer season but for the rest of the week sunshine will prevail, triggering a high level of photosynthesis and subsequent dissolved oxygen production.
The wind has been out of a west southwesterly direction for several weeks but if the weather forecast is correct, that wind pattern will end on Thursday and a dominant easterly southeasterly wind will occur. Friday through next weekend an ideal easterly fishing wind will occur averaging about 10 mph.
Next weekend a very strong new moon will occur as the new moon happens next Monday. In fact next week will be the best fishing week of July. The moon reaches its strongest orbit position next Sunday, becomes ‘new’ the following day and arrives at lunar orbit perigee Friday, July 24.
Water temperatures are at an annual high by the midday hours daily. In many shallow lakes (depths less than 15 feet) shallow shoreline feeding areas are too hot to hold enough oxygen within the water column for fish to feed normally. However after six to eight hours of bright sunlight, healthy vegetation areas can produce enough oxygen for fish to feed.
Therefore on shallow lakes it’s best to fish the deepest shoreline vegetation possible. And in deeper lakes with depths over 15 feet, look for open water vegetation areas in the 8- to 18-foot depths. Any structure at this depth range will be holding fish.
Best Fishing Days: Today both solar periods will be above-average and the wind during the evening will be ideal for fishing. And due to a very powerful new moon next weekend, Friday through next Tuesday will be very good. Other than that, winds will be weak Monday through Thursday with not much fishing factor change occurring.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 7:26 p.m. and the sunset at 8:32 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5-6 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Today the moon is overhead at 7:06 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:38 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5-6 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 30 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 1:20 p.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 17-23 new moon, August 1-5 full moon, 16-21 new moon, Aug. 30 – September 4 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
We are in the season of “Lightning Strikes.” Lightning is a real threat. Anglers should have an escape plan when they fish from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.20 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 38.25 feet for the high-level mark and 37.50 feet for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be raised gradually starting July 1 and the high level parameter raised starting August 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open six inches and flowing a combined 590 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is at the maximum level of 38.25 feet.
Access Lake Istokpoga information at Istokpoga.info. SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule links keep you informed.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.