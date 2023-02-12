The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second full week of February gives the Florida freshwater anglers a cold front and high winds today but a rapid recovery by the midweek. And the last quarter moon phase occurs at the beginning of the week and a super new moon phase begins at the end of the week. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have tough conditions to deal with over the next 48 hours but then very good fishing will return.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: The last quarter moon occurs Monday and the moon is moving away from the center of the solar energy path and will arrive at the furthest point away on Thursday. Angler can expect the lunar effect to weaken this week. Fish will be influenced more by bright sunshine producing a warming of the top of the water column from 1-4 than daily lunar periods — note that lunar effects will still produce but not nearly as they would during the lunar high period of the month. Feed rating therefore will be a few points lower as a result.
Weather Factors: A 20-degree cold front will bring high pressure today to go along with the temperature drop of almost 20 degrees. A strong west wind in the 25-mph range will produce high wave-action. Fish fed heavily yesterday during the pre-front conditions so I seriously doubt much if any, feeding activity will occur today or Monday.
However Tuesday winds shift to the east southeast at ideal speeds which will cause some fish to begin to feed. Wednesday and Thursday a south southeast wind will produce feeding fish and Thursday will be another pre-front fishing day so expect excellent feed ratings. Friday morning could also have pre-front conditions if the forecast remains accurate. Next weekend a minor cold front will slow feeding activity but not by much.
Atmospheric pressure will be a major factor Friday night through Saturday midday. Pressure will rise 0.30 in hg but temperatures will only drop 10 degrees Friday night into Saturday. This will not be enough of a change to slow down the feeding bite which the super new moon will produce. Therefore expect fish to be in the shallow Saturday through next Monday. Should be a very good super new moon fishing experience.
Major Solar-Lunar Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 5:45 p.m. and the sunset at 6:15 p.m. and would normally produce a feed rating of 6. But the cold front will shut-down feeding activity and perhaps produce a one to two rating, if that. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 50 minutes and the feed rating will recover by Tuesday and produce a feed rating of 4 from 6-8:30 p.m.
Today the moonset occurs at 10:57 a.m. and solar noon at 12:39 p.m. but as already stated, a cold front will drop feeding activity to a one or two rating at best. Normally a 5 to 6 feed rating would occur under normal conditions. Daily the moonset occurs later by 38 minutes and improves in feed rating by one number. By Tuesday a feed rating of 4 to 5 will occur and anglers can expect this period to be very good during the second half of the week as temperatures warm up during the warm-water period of the day, 1-4 p.m.
Minor Solar Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 5:22 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of one to two due to the cold front. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 50 minutes and will improve in feed rating by one number. Tuesday a feed rating of 4 will occur from 6-8 a.m. Wednesday a feed rating of 5 will occur from 7-10 a.m. and Thursday from 8-11 a.m. By the midweek this period will become the major solar lunar period of the day.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Wednesday and Thursday will produce the best fishing conditions just before the new moon phase begins on Friday —super new moon occurs next Monday — and a minor 10-degree cold front arrives, diminishing somewhat the beginning of the super new moon seven-day phase. Monday through Wednesday next week should be very good if the extended weather forecast is correct.
Prime Monthly Periods: Feb. 18-22, super new moon; March 4-9, full moon; March 18-24, strong new moon; April 2-8, full moon; April 16-22, new moon; May 2-8, full moon; May 16-22, new moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: In Florida shallow lakes recover faster than deeper lakes after a serious cold front — deeper lakes have at least 20 feet of depth. This is especially true if bright sunlight occurs in the days after the front passes through the state. This will be the case this week. Shallow lakes warm faster, which enables fish to return to normal feeding sooner. And since cold front almost always have high pressure, fish will be in the shallows where the water first begins to warm up. Usually two days after a cold front fish will begin to feed in a shallow lake.
Istokpoga News: Yesterday’s information from Istokpoga.info: The lake level is at 39.47 feet above sea level. The S68 spillway: Three of four gates are open two inches and flowing a combined 220 cubic feet per second. Current maximum-minimum levels: 39.50 feet and 38.50 feet feet above sea level, respectively. Note: the minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25 feet by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50 feet until April. For complete information click on the links provided at Instokpoga.info.
