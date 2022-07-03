The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers a new moon waxing toward the first quarter phase, which occurs Wednesday and a rainy season weather forecast pattern. All fishing factors considered, anglers will do well if they fish during the sunset when fish adjustment activity is highest.
The first quarter moon occurs Wednesday, therefore the sunset and sunrise periods will have the overhead and underfoot moon respectively, improving feeding activity during those solar periods, Tuesday through Thursday. The moon’s position with the solar energy path is at about 50%, but moving away and out from the solar energy path. The second half of the week lunar activity weakens and a 3 feed rating will become the norm.
The weather forecast predicts the normal rainy season pattern, which will consist of an east wind at ideal speeds of 6 to 10 mph daily. The highest wind speed of the day will occur during the overhead lunar period and will continue through the sunset period. Wave-action will be ideal and there should be an even mix of clouds and sun; all factors which produce a better fishing experience. Be sure to have a plan to safely escape lightning threats. Your life will depend on it.
During the months of July through September, fish migrate to where the oxygen production occurs. Even in the deeper lakes this seasonal trend occurs. Water temperatures are hot enough to drop dissolved oxygen rates below five parts per million (ppm).
When this occurs the fish’s digestion rate cannot keep up with the high metabolism speed caused the high temp, and a stressed state occurs. Fish eat far less food when this happens. And the Florida Largemouth Bass actually loses weight during the Florida summer. However the deeper the lake which has adequate vegetation — oxygen production on sunny days — the less the weight loss will be.
In the deeper sections of Lake Kissimmee bass will lose very little weight and perhaps remain at the same weight. But it is a fact that on lakes like Istokpoga, Josephine, and other shallow healthy vegetative lakes, bass will lose weight simply because there is not enough depths which have healthy grass fields. When Istokpoga had hydrilla at the 8 to 9 foot depths the bass did have adequate oxygenated areas. Such is not the case anymore. If I owned Istokpoga, I’d plant hydrilla in all eight deeper sections of the lake and remove the weed from the shallows by harvester.
My biggest Istokpoga bass came from 8-foot hydrilla fields during the months of June and July back in the glorious hydrilla years when bass thrived in the heavy oxygenated areas below the hydrilla mats which were the size of several football fields. .
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday atmospheric pressure will drop enough to cause a slight uptick in feeding activity during the midday and early afternoon hours. Wednesday the first quarter moon occurs which will improve feeding activity during the overhead moon period which occurs during the sunset period.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 5:12 p.m. and the sunset at 8:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5 to 6 from 4:30-8:25 p.m. Daily this period starts later by 45 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:25 a.m. and solar noon at 1:38 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same rating.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon is underfoot at 4:50 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:34 a.m. producing a feed rating of 3 to 4 from 4-7:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by 45 minutes and remains at the same feed rating. Note: shallow lakes or lakes without submerged vegetation areas will have poor oxygen rates which will slowdown feeding activity during the early morning hours. Deeper lakes with healthy vegetation at depths of twelve feet or more will have normal feeding fish in the cooler oxygenated depths. .
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are now a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiasts are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive. Keep children and pets away from waterways even swimming pool areas. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 10-16, weak super full moon; July 25-31, strong new moon; Aug. 9-14, full moon; Aug. 24-29, new moon; Sept. 7-13, full moon; Sept. 22-27, new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.00 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. All lakes with flood control structures are currently at their annual low levels due to hurricane season, which lasts through September. Istokpoga is now 20 inches below the annual high mark of 39.50 feet.
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels has been lowered to 38.25 feet and 37.5 feet. This is for the rainy season The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
