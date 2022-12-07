The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of December gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of the full moon seven-day phase and an ideal late fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have ideal fishing conditions by which to set the hook during the midday and midnight hours.

The full moon occurs tonight and will shine brightly, causing fish to feed at a higher rate of success. This means there will be less hungry fish 12 hours later during the underfoot moon-solar noon period. However in lakes with rich food-chains, anglers will not experience enough difference to matter. Perhaps there might be a few less hungry trophy-size fish but other than that, fish will be feeding aggressively.

