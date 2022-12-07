The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of December gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of the full moon seven-day phase and an ideal late fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have ideal fishing conditions by which to set the hook during the midday and midnight hours.
The full moon occurs tonight and will shine brightly, causing fish to feed at a higher rate of success. This means there will be less hungry fish 12 hours later during the underfoot moon-solar noon period. However in lakes with rich food-chains, anglers will not experience enough difference to matter. Perhaps there might be a few less hungry trophy-size fish but other than that, fish will be feeding aggressively.
The lunar high position occurs Saturday. The moon will be directly within the solar energy path, which means the lunar influence will be stronger by a point or two today through Friday, than it would if the moon was at the low position, out of the solar energy path. Anglers can expect larger numbers of feeders that will feed for a longer periods as a result.
The weather forecast will be absolutely perfect; wind speeds from the north at 6 to 7 mph daily, a sun-to-cloud ratio of 70-30, and daily high temperatures in the low 80-degree range. Whether you’re fishing the midday or midnight periods, ideal conditions will make for some excellent fishing. And anglers fishing the sunset and sunrise periods will see aggressive action today and Thursday as well.
Atmospheric pressure change will not be a factor due to the lack of weather fronts and a stable consistent weather system. It’s a rare event to experience the same weather conditions for seven or more days during a fall season in Florida. But that is exactly what we’re in the middle of experiencing right now.
The extended weather forecast is predicting a weather front for Monday which will produce a southerly wind on Tuesday. So if this prediction turns-out in being correct, there will be pre-front conditions Tuesday morning as a 12 mph south wind begins during the moonrise period midmorning. And there is no pressure change up nor down in the forecast when this front arrives, which is also rare.
Water temperature is still within the ideal feeding range. Fish are feeding at a very high rate. Artificial bait anglers will find success using bait-fish and crawdad type baits. Big senkos, tubes, and big jigs will produce well for pitchers and flippers. Spinnerbaits, chatterbaits, swimbaits and spoons retrieved at medium to high speeds over the top of grass beds have been very productive for open water fan-casting anglers.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Thursday will be the best fishing day of the next five days. The full moon occurs tonight which will produce a feed rating a little better than a 7 rating during the underfoot period that occurs during the solar noon period. Fishing under the bright shining full moon tonight and Thursday night will also be very productive. In some lakes the bright full moon will cause less feeding fish 12 hours later.
Florida Fishing Facts: One of the characteristics of Florida’s freshwater fish is that they’re well fed year round and therefore more discerning when it comes to making the mistake of striking a fake bait or even a domestic shiner as opposed to a wild shiner.
Whether it’s bass or panfish, tricking a fish into taking the ‘fake’ bait is more difficult than in northern lakes. Only the younger bass for instance will make mistakes consistently. Once a bass survives a year or so in the fish-eat-fish world, it usually doesn’t get tricked as easily.
Therefore the artificial bait angler must perfect the art of a natural presentation, as defined by food-chain activity within the lake being fished. The more rich the food-chain the more the angler must perfect the natural presentation. For instance, casting, pitching, or flipping a bait into the water, creating a huge splash most always causes the fish to move away from the descending bait. It’s unnatural to a fish that doesn’t have to work hard to successfully feed. However a huge splash in a lake with a weak food-chain will generate all kinds of interest due to food not being plentiful and hard to come by.
So anglers would do well to master the art of the ‘silent bait entry’, into the water. It’s just about impossible to achieve this with an open face spinning reel. A baitcaster reel is perfect for mastering this art. And the more expensive the reel, the easier it will be to learn this technique. Don’t get me wrong, the cheapest baitcaster reel is able to perform well enough to learn this art, but spool performance and spool drag systems can be inconsistent which will cause the infamous ‘bird’s nest’ on the spool.
It takes time to develop the timing of the reel-hand thumb on the spool, acting as a brake, to slow the bait down just prior to the bait entering the water. A good way to practice this type of bait delivery technique is to put small containers in the yard and pitch, and or flip or side-arm cast the bait into the containers without causing the container to move when the bait enters it. Mastering this art is the main key to successful fishing in Florida’s lakes.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 11:54 a.m. and solar noon at 12:17 p.m. producing a feed rating of 7 or slightly better from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 50 minutes and decreases in feed rating by one number. Saturday and Sunday a feed rating of 5 will occur from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 12:17 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5 to 6 from 11 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 53 minutes and decreases in feed rating by a half number. During the weekend a feed rating of 3 to 4 will occur from 1:30-4:30 a.m.
A second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise happens at 5:08 p.m. and the sunset at 5:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 4-6:30 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 45 minutes and decreases in feed rating by a half number. During the weekend a feed rating of 3 will occur from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
A third minor fishing period occurs today when the moonset happens at 6:34 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:03 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 5:30-8:30 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by one hour and decreases in feed rating by a half number. This weekend a feed rating of 4 will occur from 8-11 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: Dec. 7-9, second half of weak full moon phase; Dec. 22-24, very weak new moon; Jan. 4-8, medium-strength full moon; Jan. 19-23, weak super new moon; Feb. 2-7, medium-strength full moon; Feb. 18-22, medium strength super new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day's fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.41 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open three inches and flowing a combined total of 340 cubic feet per second. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels are 39.50 feet and 38.75 feet respectively. The minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.50 feet by Dec. 15. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
