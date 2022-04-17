The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of a fairly strong full moon and a rainy season weather forecast for today and Monday, followed by a high pressure front arriving during the last two days of the full moon phase.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy better than average fishing today through Tuesday with a pre-front condition occurring late Monday and early Tuesday morning.
The full moon occurred yesterday — last night — without cloud-cover, which means a much higher percentage of fish feed successfully in its bright light. And this factor, of course, means less feeding fish during the underfoot lunar period 12 hours later, during the midday hours. The waning full moon will shine brightly over the next three days. Therefore anglers can expect less concentrations of active feeders during the underfoot period.
The weather forecast today and Monday will have the characteristics of a rainy season condition; afternoon thunderstorms, unpredictable rainfall in various areas and increased cloud-cover, again in some areas and not others. Barometric pressure change will not be enough to cause a higher level of fish adjustment activity.
However a high pressure front will arrive late Monday afternoon, perhaps during the underfoot period. If it does, anglers can expect feeding activity to improve. When a west wind begins expect the bite to significantly improve.
Tuesday morning pressure will be on the rise. Enough so that fish will be moving upward into the shallows. And as is usually the case, a 15 mph north wind will begin to occur in the late morning hours and begin to wane as the sunset occurs. But wind speeds will be ideal during the early to midmorning hours, which will make for some excellent fishing.
The wind forecast over the next four days gives us two ideal wind speed days and two high speed days. Today a 6 mph southerly wind will produce just enough wave action to mask the angler’s presence during the underfoot period but be lacking during the early morning period. Monday a southwest wind will produce speeds in the 5 to 6 mph range followed by a west wind at 10 mph occurring as the weather front arrives. Thunderstorm and rainfall will occur into the sunset hours, producing better feeding activity.
Tuesday morning early, an ideal north wind speed of 8 mph will occur but will quickly increase to 15 mph by the mid to late morning hours. And Wednesday an east wind will climb into the 17-plus mph range. Thursday through next weekend an east wind pattern with speeds in the upper teens will occur.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Tuesday a fairly strong full moon will improve catch rates. Monday will be a pre-front fishing day, which will start to occur when winds begin to come out of the west. Monday night through Tuesday night high pressure will produce a barometric increase of 0.20 In Hg. Therefore Monday’s underfoot lunar period and Tuesday’s moonset-sunrise period will produce a better than advertised feed rating as fish move upward into shoreline shallow feeding areas.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 2:18 p.m. and solar noon at 1:24 p.m. producing a feed rating of 7 to 8 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by 55 minutes and decreases in feed rating by one number. Tuesday through Friday the feed rating will average around 3 to 4 due to the moon moving away from the solar energy path. Thursday a rating of 3 will occur from 5-7:30 p.m. which is the day the moon is furthest from the solar energy path — lunar low point.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 7:36 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:59 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period starts later by 40 minutes and decreases in feed rating by one number. Wednesday a feed rating of 2 will occur from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs when the moon is overhead today at 1:52 a.m. and the sun is underfoot at 1:24 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 12:30–3:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by 55 minutes and decreases in feed rating by one number. The second half of this week this lunar period will start to improve sunrise feeding activity. Cloud-cover will not block-out the full moon tonight through the midweek, resulting in a better feed rating than advertised.
The third minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise occurs at 9:05 p.m. and the sunset at 7:52 p.m. A feed rating of 4 or 5 will occur from 7-10 p.m. Daily this period starts later by 70 minutes and decrease in feed rating by one number. By the midweek a feed rating of 2 will occur during the midnight hours.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 17-19, last three days of full moon phase; April 27–May 3, new moon; May 12-17. full moon; May 27- June 2, strong new moon; June 11-16, super full moon; June 25-30, strong new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.63 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open nine inches and flowing 150 cubic feet per second. For the next eight weeks a gradual lowering of all lakes with management structures, will occur in accordance with rainfall rates and each lake’s ability to endure extreme storm events which occur from June through August.
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum level will gradually be lowered over the next eight weeks to 38.25 feet and the minimum level will gradually be lowered over the same period to 37.5 feet. Again this in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on 25 lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com