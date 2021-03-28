The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last four days of March gives anglers the second half of a strong full moon phase and excellent weather conditions which will cause fish to feed at well above average rates.
The full moon occurs tonight and the moon arrives closest to earth Tuesday. Therefore we can expect fish to be feeding heavily during the midday to mid-afternoon hours over the next four days. However it should be understood that if there is a bright shining moon a percentage of the fish population will feed successfully, which means less feeding fish during the midday underfoot moon.
The weather forecast predicts excellent conditions today through Wednesday. A 20-degree high pressure cold front is forecast to enter the state late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. High winds are predicted for the second half of this week. But today through Wednesday an ideal fishing wind will occur daily; south today, east on Monday, southeast Tuesday and south on Wednesday.
If you’re not throwing spinnerbaits, chatterbaits, and minnow type baits, you should be. Fish are feeding on the fry of several freshwater species right now. Swimbaits with girth and lots of action are sure to attract strikes. Retrieve speeds can be at any speed, however to attract the trophy-size bass you’ll need to slow it down to keep it on the bottom.
The end of March and beginning of April always green colors begin to turn on feeding fish. Green pumpkin, green and black or brown combinations are all choices which should be tried. I use baits with dark and bright green color combinations with a little orange, red, or gold flash colors. A weedless gold Johnson Spoon with a dark green trailer retrieved through healthy vegetation works well.
Water temperatures are in the ideal temperature range for all freshwater fish to feed at their highest annual rates. The 20-degree cold front forecast for the second half of this week…..I don’t believe will shut-down feeding activity but it will force fish up into the shoreline shallows for an extended adjustment period from Thursday through the weekend. A strong north wind will occur Thursday and Friday but Saturday and next Sunday should be fairly good for shoreline fishing.
Best Fishing Days: Today the full moon and a changing wind direction from south to west will cause fish to adjust and feed as they do. Since last night’s skies were mostly clear, fish feed at above average rates in the light of the full moon. Therefore the midday feeding activity will have a few less fish feeding but will still be very good.
Monday the full moon will still cause above average feeding activity but a decrease in duration and intensity will be noticeable. Tuesday I expect fish to return to normal feeding activity but Wednesday pre-front conditions will trigger greater numbers of feeding fish for an extended period during the underfoot moon period from 3-7 p.m.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 1:36 and solar noon at 1:29 p.m. producing a feed rating of 7-8 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and gradually decreases in feed rating to a five rating by Wednesday. However it should be noted that Wednesday is a pre-front fishing day. Fish will be adjusting at an above average rates due to the sharp drop in pressure followed by a sharp rise in pressure. Predicting the middle to late afternoon to be very good.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 7:28 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:20 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5-6 from 6:30-8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 30 minutes and gradually decreases to a 4 rating by the midweek.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 28-31, strong full moon; April 9-15, new moon; April 24-30, super full moon; May 8-14 new moon, May 23-29, super full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.10 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50 feet and the low level 38.50 feet.
