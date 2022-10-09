The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of a full moon week and a transitional weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy excellent full moon fishing today but weather will block-out much of the full moon over the next four nights which means better midday fishing.
The full moon occurs tonight and will shine brightly. Nighttime fishing will be very good and midday fishing 12 hours later will be as good if not slightly better. However cloud-cover and overcast conditions will prevail as the rainy season pattern returns Monday through next weekend. Therefore starting Monday night the full moon will almost be completely blocked-out which will improve midday fishing and diminish the numbers of feeding fish during the night.
Today bright sunny conditions will cause fish to feed during the underfoot solar noon period and therefore be the best fishing period of the next four days. Overcast conditions will dominate for the last three days of the full moon seven-day week — Monday morning might produce a 50-50 cloud-to-sun ratio. However fish will not be close to protective cover when the heavy cloud cover moves in. Anglers will have to hunt longer to achieve success. Fan-casting will be more productive than flipping and pitching Tuesday and Wednesday and for the remainder of the week.
The wind forecast predicts a fifteen mph northeast wind today which will diminish somewhat to 12 mph Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday an ideal east wind of 8 to 10 mph will occur as a low pressure system begins to enter the state. Pressure will drop dramatically over the following 24 hours, producing a south wind of 7 mph Thursday as the low pressure front move into the heartland. Anglers can expect fish to adjust downward into open water areas.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Wednesday the second half of the full moon week occurs. Anglers can expect today to be the best of this four-day period. The full moon will shine brightly tonight as it did last night, so nighttime feeding activity will be good which means the midday fish feeding activity will diminish slightly, but will still be well worth the effort.
However Monday through Wednesday, much of the full moon will be blocked by significant nighttime cloud-cover, which will be good news for midday anglers. Nighttime anglers can expect a noticeable decline in strikes Monday through Wednesday nights while midday anglers see an increase in strikes.
Wednesday marks the beginning of a significant atmospheric pressure drop period. Pressure will rapidly drop from 30.11 to 29.90 in hg over a twenty-four hour period. Fish will be forced to adjust downward as a result, feeding at above average rates as they migrate to open water feeding grounds. The underfoot moon will be occurring during the middle afternoon hours and will produce well-above average feed rates of six and perhaps a little better on Wednesday. Thursday’s moonrise period also will see increased action from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 1:10 p.m. and solar noon at 1:11 p.m. producing a feed rating of 7 from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 45 minutes and decreases in feed rating by one number. Wednesday a feed rating of 4 to 5 will occur from 2:30 – 5 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 12:47 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of 5 to 6 from 11 p.m.–2 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 47 minutes and decreases in feed rating by one number.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise happens at 7:11 p.m. and the sunset at 7:03 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 to 5 from 6-8:30 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 34 minutes and decreases in feed rating by one number.
The third minor fishing period occurs today when the moonset happens at 7:01 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:23 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 6-8:30 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 9-12, second half of full moon week; Oct. 22-27, new moon; Nov. 5-10, weak full moon; Nov. 21-24, very weak new moon; Dec. 5-9, weak full moon; Dec. 22-24, very weak new moon.
