The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of a full moon week and a transitional weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy excellent full moon fishing today but weather will block-out much of the full moon over the next four nights which means better midday fishing.

The full moon occurs tonight and will shine brightly. Nighttime fishing will be very good and midday fishing 12 hours later will be as good if not slightly better. However cloud-cover and overcast conditions will prevail as the rainy season pattern returns Monday through next weekend. Therefore starting Monday night the full moon will almost be completely blocked-out which will improve midday fishing and diminish the numbers of feeding fish during the night.

