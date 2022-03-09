Good gifts. What designates one gift as better than another?
My parents were givers of good gifts. They listened to things we said and cared that what they gave would bless us.
Friends of ours often surprised us with good, sometimes unusual gifts that we use to this day and think of them.
I treasure many of these gifts along with others from our children and grandchildren.
It made me think of an acronym for ‘gift.’
G equals ‘good.’ I…‘inspirational.’ F…‘fun’ (joyful). T…‘treasure.’
It got me to thinking, do we give good gifts, especially to our Lord?
Recently a friend pointed out how faith, hope and love are gifts we all can give to the Lord Jesus Christ.
A definition of faith will help us. The Bible describes it this way in Hebrews 11:1 NKJV, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
It goes on to say in verse 3 that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that the things which are seen were not made of things which are visible.
Our faith must have God as its strong foundation because in Hebrews 11:6 it says, “But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.”
Hope is another gift we give back to God when we rely on his promises. The world around us seems hopeless at times and that way of thinking can infiltrate our minds. We can’t seem to find worthy explanations to answer our questions.
However, I have recently learned that we live on promises … God’s promises … not explanations. Second Peter 1:4 says, “He has given us great and precious promises … that enable you to share his divine nature …” We can rest on the promises of his grace.
All the good gifts that God has given us are wrapped up in who God is. So, let us present our faith, hope and love to him wholeheartedly.
As it admonishes us in Deuteronomy 6:5, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your strength.”
In other words, this love should so encompass our lives that it is the center focus … our quintessence … to God; good, inspired, fun (joyful) and treasured.
Good gifts wisely and joyfully given to the greatest Giver of gifts. Selah