One of the highlights of the holiday season is the Charlie Brown specials. They have grown in number over the years, and even though it’s been a while since I’ve seen them, I remember them well.
Who can forget “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown?” Linus, the true believer, involved in a quest to see the Great Pumpkin. Poor Charlie Brown, wearing his holey ghost costume (he had trouble with the scissors) and getting nothing but rocks in his bag.
Then there’s “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.” Poor Charlie Brown gets a houseful of guests and needs to come up with a Thanksgiving dinner for them. His version includes toast and popcorn, to the dismay of his guests.
My personal favorite, though, is “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Charlie Brown’s quest to find what Christmas is all about, his little tree that needs love, Linus quoting from the book of Luke (I know Jesus wasn’t born in December, but I still love that scene). It’s a feel-good special, like the others, and you can’t watch them without smiling.
Well, now, most of us can’t watch them. Starting this year, for the first time in decades, these specials will not air on network television.
The Grinch in the room is Apple, who apparently owns the specials and will now exclusively stream them for subscribers of AppleTV+. They have thrown us non-subscribers a bone – the specials will air free to non-AppleTV+ subscribers for a couple of days.
That means if you aren’t an AppleTV+ subscriber, you can watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” Oct. 30-Nov. 1. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available Nov. 25-27, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be free Dec. 11-13.
If you can’t watch on those dates, you’re out of luck unless you buy the DVD’s. My reaction to the news, to quote Charlie Brown, is “Good grief!”
How many of us have had the Charlie Brown holiday specials as part of the background of our childhood? I feel as if Apple has robbed me of a little bit of my childhood with this move, and I’m not happy.
Yes, I could subscribe to AppleTV+. But I’m already subscribing to a number of streaming services and have no desire to add to said number.
One of the saddest things is that thanks to Apple’s move there are youngsters who will never be introduced to these wonderful specials. To me, Peanuts is timeless, and so are these specials. I think about my grandchildren, who I’d love to show these to (yes, I will probably eventually spring for the DVDs).
Apple is planning to offer original specials to include new holidays, such as New Year’s Eve. I wonder if they’ll be able to capture the magic of the original specials. I’d like to think so, but my trust has been damaged.
If you’re also a fan of these specials, join me in a moment of silence on these specials no longer being available to the masses. It is a sad day for those of us who remember them fondly. And if you already own the DVDs? Count yourself fortunate. And would you be willing to loan them to me?