The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second full week of April gives anglers the weakest lunar influence days of the month, the last quarter moon phase and a typical spring season weather pattern.
The moon arrives at the lowest influence position of its 28-day orbit cycle on Monday and the last quarter moon occurs Tuesday. Therefore the sunrise and sunset periods will be the better periods of the day to catch fish. And since the strong full moon of last week is still triggering major feeding activity when the moon is overhead, anglers can expect the sunrise period to be best over the next three days due to the overhead moon’s interaction with it.
Water temperatures have been producing a feeding pattern of fish feeding every two to three days. Fish are currently adding the majority of the annual weight gain due to fast metabolisms and ideal dissolved oxygen rates which enable fast digestion. And the weather pattern has also been producing greater atmospheric pressure change up and down every three days, therefore fish will be opportunistically feeding when this occurs.
Today and Tuesday atmospheric pressure will drop more than the seasonal daily average, with both days having a southeasterly wind. Today the wind speed will be at least 15 mph and Tuesday an ideal fishing wind speed of 8 to 10 mph will occur. However the wind speed won’t be a factor during the sunrise period when fish are biting best.
Looking ahead to the second half of the week, a high pressure cold front will force fish into the shallows when pressure starts to rise when a westerly wind followed by a north wind occurs late Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will drop 12 degrees as pressure begins to climb 0.30 In Hg, starting during Wednesday’s sunset and topping out Friday morning at 30.18 In Hg.
Morning anglers will experience fish feeding in the shallows Thursday and Friday during the midmorning hours as the moon is overhead.
Best Fishing Days: Because the moon will be arriving at its least or lowest effect on solar energy on Monday the normally positive effect of the last quarter moon phase on the sunrise and sunset periods will be weak at best. However the feeding pattern has been above-average every second to third day due to ideal water temperatures.
Therefore I am predicting fish will be more energetically feeding today and Tuesday — low pressure from a southeastern wind on both days will trigger greater fish adjustment activity.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 5:26 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:04 a.m. which will create a feed rating of 3-4 from 4:30-8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour with the feed rating unchanged for the first half of this week.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 5:55 p.m. and the sunset at 7:49 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 3 from 5-8:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and the rating will improve slightly to a 4-rating for Tuesday evening.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 20-26, new moon; May 4-10, strong full moon; May 19-25, new moon; June 2-8, full moon; June 18-24, new moon; July 2-8, full moon; July 17-23, new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog page, where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I’ll be providing bonus content throughout the week consisting of updated fishing information to help put more fish on your line. Access advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average. Occasionally I’ll offer special bass-fishing charter-pricing for one lucky blog reader who happens to time their visit at the right hour of the day. Appreciate clicks on the Facebook “Like” button.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map internet resources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for leisure fishermen to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.