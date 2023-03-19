The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of March gives the Florida freshwater anglers the new moon phase, which began yesterday, and a weather forecast which will cause a slow start to the new moon phase but will recover quickly to produce very good new moon fishing Monday through Friday. All fishing factors considered, fish won’t be feeding normally until Monday’s midday hours and Tuesday and Wednesday should produce the best catches of the month.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.

