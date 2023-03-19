The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of March gives the Florida freshwater anglers the new moon phase, which began yesterday, and a weather forecast which will cause a slow start to the new moon phase but will recover quickly to produce very good new moon fishing Monday through Friday. All fishing factors considered, fish won’t be feeding normally until Monday’s midday hours and Tuesday and Wednesday should produce the best catches of the month.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Today the moon arrives at its orbit perigee and Tuesday the new moon occurs and will be seven days away from arriving at the center of the solar energy path. In other words, the new moon this week will be fairly strong, producing an 8 feed rating on the one-in-10 scale with 10 being best. And is always the case, the three days before and after the new moon are the best seven days of the month to fish. My data proves this is a fact.
Weather Factors: Today a high pressure system cold front will produce a strong north wind which will climb to 15 mph by the late morning hours and drop the daytime high temperature to 60 degrees. Tonight temperatures will only drop to 50 degrees. Rain and heavy cloud-cover will cause fish to remain away from cover as they suspend in a non-feeding state after having fed heavily yesterday’s pre-front conditions.
Atmospheric pressure is currently in the process of climbing 0.30 in hg which will cause fish to adjust up into the shoreline areas. But I predict feeding activity will be weak if it occurs at all due to fish having fed heavily yesterday afternoon and through the early evening hours, when pressure first began to sharply rise.
Monday, a 13-mph north wind and sunny skies will produce a daytime high temp of 70 degrees which will cause fish to move close to protective cover as the new moon affect causes fish to feed when the moon is overhead during the midday hours. Tuesday through Thursday, a 10-mph east wind will occur daily with bright sunny skies and very little pressure change. Fish will be feeding during the overhead moon during the midday hours.
Friday, a low pressure system takes over as the high pressure system leaves the state. A 12-mph south wind will occur as the barometer drops sharply —0.15 in hg. Fish will adjust downward and out from shoreline shallows, feeding as they adjust. Next weekend a strong southerly wind will occur Saturday and a west southwest wind next Sunday. Speeds will be in the 17-mph range Saturday and 9-mph range next Sunday.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 11:56 a.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:32 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 50 minutes and increases in feed rating by one number. Tuesday, from 12-3 p.m., a feed rating of 8 will occur. Wednesday through Friday the feed rating will drop by one number daily.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 6:20 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:31 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 5:30-8:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 40 minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number. Wednesday the feed rating begins decreases by a half number daily. Friday a feed rating of 5 occurs from 8-10:30 a.m. and next weekend a feed rating of 4 to 5 occurs from 9 a.m.-12 noon.
A second minor solar lunar period occurs today when the moonset happens at 5:36 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 to 5 from 4:45-7:45 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by 67 minutes and improves in feed rating by a half number. Wednesday, the feed rating begins to diminish by a half number daily as the moon sets at 8:52 p.m.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Monday through Wednesday the new moon and ideal weather conditions will produce the best fishing day of March. A 7 to 8 feed rating will occur during the midday hours. Bright sunny conditions will put fish close to protective cover.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 19-24, strong new moon; April 2-8, full moon; April 16-22, new moon; May 2-8, full moon; May 16-22, new moon; May 31-June 6, weak full moon; June 14-20, strong new moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: The largest bass in the lake prefer large fat well-fed prey. They move slower than other prey. They are in a digestive state meaning they’re not as alert to avoid attacks. And when they do move they are easier to detect due to a heavier vibration than an under fed prey. Artificial bait anglers and shiner fishermen would do well to offer the largest fattest, heavy-action baits they have when they fish the deeper cover areas which are closest to the deeper sections of the lake — Big Bass Land.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively feeding and starting to mate which means gators should be considered dangerous to humans and pets. There have been several attacks already this year in Florida.
During mating season larger males force smaller males out of their areas which causes gators to migrate to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lake and even swimming pools. So expect them to be where they’re usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Don’t chance it. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see someone feeding gators call 911.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: To show my appreciation for the land of fishermen and farmers I would like to give back to the angling community of central Florida by providing free bass fishing guide information and hot spot locations which I’ve used repeatedly since 2006. All you have to do is email me and put “Fishing Guide” in the subject line and the lake you want help with, and the type of guidance you would like. I’ll give you a return email with your requested guide information. And if I don’t have experience on your requested lake I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake for the first time.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com or FloridaBassFishing Forecast.com
HighlandsBassAngler.com Customized bass guided trips on your boat are available. However, for the past six years I’ve focused on providing advanced gun training and use-of-force law and will schedule a bass fishing experience for you if I can. I am committed to Bass Angling and will continue to provide this article and publish it twice weekly on the Fishing Forecast webpage. But if operating a firearm legally, safely and effectively is a concern to you, give me a call.
Dave Douglass has been an artificial bait only bass fishing guide since 2006 and has experience on twenty-two lakes throughout central Florida. Custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services are available on customer’s boats only when I’m not teaching Advanced Gun Training and Use-of-Force Law. Call to schedule one-on-one class for teaching angling and or legal and safe competent gun operation. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete angling details or for firearms training call 863-381-8474.or Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com – The double “S” is not a typo.