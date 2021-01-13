The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of January gives anglers the arrival of the new moon, last night, and a winter season weather forecast with no severe weather changes. All fishing factors considered, anglers will experience fair to good results during the midday hours, i.e. when water temperatures are at the highest degree point of the day.
This month’s new moon is at medium strength due to the moon being almost totally out of the solar energy path to earth. Very little solar energy changes means very little ‘fish adjustment activity’, which translates into medium- to low-feeding migration numbers and activity. Therefore fish will take their ‘feeding cue’ from their metabolism speed increase caused by the warming water temperatures.
The brighter the sun shines, the more quickly the water warms and the greater the degree of temperature change over that duration. This one fishing factor will determine whether or not there is a five or a three feed-rating during the early afternoon hours just after solar noon. Of the next five days Thursday will provide the most sunlight and perhaps Friday…if the weather forecast plays out as predicted at the time of writing this article.
The wind forecast is typical for a winter weather pattern; daily wind direction change with medium to strong wind speeds on the days of arriving cold fronts. Today and Thursday an ideal wind speed of 6 to 8 mph occurs from the north. Friday a 10- to 12-mph wind from the south will be followed by a northwest wind Saturday morning, signaling the arrival of a 10-degree cold front and a 0.20 In Hg rise in barometric pressure. Saturday a strong northwest wind of 15 mph or higher will drop nighttime temperatures to 40 degrees and Sunday a 6 mph north wind occurs.
With the current water temperature range being in the upper 50- to low 60-degree range fish are feeding every five days or so…depending on success rates when they feed. Bass are in full spawning mode meaning the females being courted by males and have recovered from spawning are in a full-feeding mode and the females in active spawn, are not feeding.
A female which has finished spawning or is about to enter spawning activity, feed heavily. So take great care if you happen to catch a four to nine pound pre or post spawning female. They are the producers of their species. And it should be noted that at this early time of the spawning season, she will be depositing eggs again one or two more times before spawning effort cease when water temperatures average in the upper sixties to low seventies again.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Friday with Friday being a pre-front day. The new moon is a medium to weak moon this month so today’s 4-5 rating will remain unchanged I predict until the arrival of a 10-degree drop cold front late Friday night, Saturday morning. The late morning to early afternoon hours will produce the best.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 1:08 p.m. and solar noon at 12:35 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4-5 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and decreases in feed rating gradually to a 3-rating by Saturday. However, since fish are feeding during the warmest water temperature period of the day, more so than during lunar periods, the rating most likely will be a point or so higher or could remain at a 4-5 rating through this weekend.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 6:28 p.m. and the sunset at 5:52 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 5-7:30 p.m. Since the sunset period has much higher water temperatures than the sunrise period and also has the overhead moon occurring closers to it as we enter the weekend, I expect the sunset period to produce a 4-rating at the very least over the next five days.
The second minor period occurs during the moonrise at 7:49 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:18 a.m. which will produce a feed rating of 3 from 6:30-8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and remains at the same rating until next week when it harmonizes with solar noon to become the major period of the day.
Prime Monthly Periods: Jan. 13-16, new moon; Jan. 25-31, full moon; Feb. 8-14, new moon; Feb. 24-March 2, strong full moon; March 10-16, new moon; March 25-31, strong full moon; April 9-15, new moon; April 24-30, super full moon; May 8-14, new moon; May 23-29, super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you ‘sign-in’. I’ll publish ‘extra’ information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.