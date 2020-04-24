Now we know who a letter writer is communicating with: “Realistically, disease is the actual instrument used by Evolution to determine the true survivors” So this man’s “religion” is evolution. See the definition of “religion” in a dictionary. How can you believe in evolution and call yourself a “realist”? You might look in a mirror when you talk about a “religion of convenience” and being gullible.
Sir, have you ever studied the Bible from cover to cover? Is your source of information “armchair preachers” and “cult propaganda?" Making accusations and slander is one thing, but to back them up with evidence is another matter. In my previous letter, I asked questions that were not answered.
It would be interesting to read your explanation of the origin of the whole universe via the doctrine of evolution. In doing so, you will need to deal with the First and Second Law of Thermodynamics and the Law of Biogenesis. In your writings you give the air of intelligence so this should be no problem for you. Or is it a “religion of convenience” and “the gullible will continue to buy into” it? The thing that sells evolution is the doctrine that man is the highest power and accountable only to himself. It sounds good on paper, but falls flat in reality.
Frank Parker
Sebring