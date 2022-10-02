With all the rainfall and ponding water, the frogs and toads are showing up in large numbers. I’ve been seeing shares on social media referencing poisonous toads. Some of the images being shared are in fact the invasive Marine toad while others are our very beneficial, native toads. How can you know which toad is in your yard?
Our very common, native southern toads top out about three inches in size or about the size of a plum. The Rhinella marina – the introduced, invasive Marine toad – is larger. From about five inches to a whopping nine inches overall, or about the size of your clenched fist, these monsters were introduced to Florida around 1936 to provide insect control in sugarcane fields.
Mostly nocturnal, you may hear people call them ‘bufo toad’, referencing their former name of Bufo marinus. Producing a milky and highly toxic secretion from their parotid glands, this bufotoxin can sicken or even kill pets or wild animals which might attempt to eat the toad. This irritant can also injure your eyes if you handle the toad and wipe at your face.
Safe from predators, even their eggs are toxic and avoided by wildlife, so they rapidly reproduce. While our native toads are the colors of natural woodlands- browns, grays, and tans – these introduced toads are yellowish with spotting over their bodies.
How to know if the toad trilling in your yard is native or not? Observe first the size, then the color and finally take note of how the head looks. Native southern toads have crests or ridges between their eyes which do not connect. If the toad you see has two parallel ridges (between the eyes) in the center of their heads, it is our native, beneficial Southern toad. Take a closer look and you’ll observe them as thin raised ridges ending in a bit of a wider knobbing as they end toward the back of the toad.
The exotic, non-native toads look very different. They have bony ridges around and over each eye-like a defined eyebrow which runs to their nostrils. This appears like a “V” or the letter “Y” when you view the toad from the front. You can also easily observe their large parotid glands (poison glands) as puffy sacs above their “shoulder” region.
Before you decide to off a toad, check out Myfwc.com for more information about these large invasive pests. While they are in our area and expanding through Florida, there are many highly beneficial native frogs and toads you are more likely to see after the sun sets. Enjoy the trilling, singing and chirping as they reproduce in these brief, seasonal ponds created by the abundant rainfall.