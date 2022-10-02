With all the rainfall and ponding water, the frogs and toads are showing up in large numbers. I’ve been seeing shares on social media referencing poisonous toads. Some of the images being shared are in fact the invasive Marine toad while others are our very beneficial, native toads. How can you know which toad is in your yard?

Our very common, native southern toads top out about three inches in size or about the size of a plum. The Rhinella marina – the introduced, invasive Marine toad – is larger. From about five inches to a whopping nine inches overall, or about the size of your clenched fist, these monsters were introduced to Florida around 1936 to provide insect control in sugarcane fields.

