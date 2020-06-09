SEBRING — A good-sized crowd of 56 golfers took to the links at Golf Hammock on Thursday for the second Sertoma Junior Golf Tour event of the season. While the weather looked ominous at times, the golfers were able to finish their rounds before the rains began.
In the boys 16 to 18 age group, Lane Revell captured his second straight win, carding a 75 to win by two strokes over Cade Scarborough. Beckham Donovan was third with an 80. Scarborough and Donovan tied for second in the first event.
In the boys 14-15 division, Trent Bray and Brayden Smith both shot solid rounds of 80 to finish in a first-place tie. Jay Walkup, who won the first event, was in a third-place tie with Jayden Bolin, with both shooting 98.
Melanie Suarez won the girls 14-18 age group with a score of 90. First-week winner Taylor Derr was second with a 94.
The boys 11 to 13 age group saw Marquez Angeles take the win with a score of 39. First-week winner Benjamin Trevino was second with a 43 and Dillon Parnell was right behind with a 44. The same three golfers made up the top three in the opening round, so it should be a good battle over the course of the season.
Hannah Castillo won her second straight even in the girls 11 to 13 age group. Selah Damron was second.
The largest field was the boys and girls 6 to 8 age group, which is a good sign for the future, and it was a battle, where Owen Smith carded a 33 and Zoe Hout was just behind with a 34. The same two finished 1-2 in the first even of the season.
Event No. 3 is the two-day EMCI Wireless Championship, which takes place Thursday and Friday at Sebring Golf Course.