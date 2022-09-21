The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the new moon week and a slight lull in the rainy season weather pattern for a few days, followed by a dominant rainy season pattern returning during the weekend. All fishing factors considered; weather conditions will improve fishing over the next four days making the first half of the new moon week better than the second half.

The new moon occurs Sunday which means the new moon week begins Thursday. Today is the third day since the moon arrived into the solar energy path, which means a strong lunar effect will continue to improve daily solar periods, over the next four days. Anglers can expect very good feeding activity during the daily overhead lunar period as it enhances the solar noon period Friday through Tuesday.

