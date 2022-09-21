The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the new moon week and a slight lull in the rainy season weather pattern for a few days, followed by a dominant rainy season pattern returning during the weekend. All fishing factors considered; weather conditions will improve fishing over the next four days making the first half of the new moon week better than the second half.
The new moon occurs Sunday which means the new moon week begins Thursday. Today is the third day since the moon arrived into the solar energy path, which means a strong lunar effect will continue to improve daily solar periods, over the next four days. Anglers can expect very good feeding activity during the daily overhead lunar period as it enhances the solar noon period Friday through Tuesday.
The weather forecast predicts bright sunny days with limited cloud-cover today through Saturday. Feeding activity will be very good during the midmorning to early afternoon hours as a result. Oxygen rates will improve in all lakes, with the daily rate occurring during the early afternoon hours. When fish can breathe normally, they feed normally.
And when fish feed normally, and atmospheric pressure sharply rises at rates of 0.10 in hg or better, fish feed well above a normal rate. Such will be the case starting late Thursday evening. Pressure will sharply rise 0.12 in hg from Thursday’s sunset to Friday’s solar noon period. And continue to rise another 0.10 in hg by Saturday’s late morning hours.
Angler can expect excellent fishing along shoreline feeding areas for the 36 hours of pressure rise. Friday and Saturday wind speeds will be ideal, averaging about 10 to 12 mph out of a northeasterly direction. Friday sunshine will be dominate which means fish will be very active, feeding aggressively as they adjust upward. And I predict Friday and Saturday’s overhead new moon periods will be better than the predicted seven rating.
Looking ahead to next week and the second half of the new moon week, heavy cloud-cover will occur starting Monday and continue through the end of the month. Heavy rain fall numbers will occur daily starting Monday. A medium to strong east wind is forecasted to start Tuesday. However a 10-degree cold front will arrive Tuesday evening dropping temperatures into the 80- to 81-degree range by next Wednesday and Thursday.
With the above-average rainfall weather we’ve been experiencing, the rivers and creeks are flowing and the fish in these bodies of water are active. Flood control structures are open, releasing water southward throughout the Florida heartland. Some good fishing is occurring on canals, the Kissimmee River, and Arbuckle Creek. This is the time of year when wind are strong, that the canals, rivers and creeks offer excellent fishing out of heavy winds.
Best Fishing Days: With the new moon occurring Sunday, the new moon week begins Thursday. Feed ratings will climb during the first four days of the new moon week and top-out at a 7 or slightly better rating during the midday hours. However, starting Friday barometric pressure will rise enough to cause major fish adjustment activity.
Fish will be moving upward starting Thursday night and will continue to adjust upward through Friday and into Saturday’s late morning hours. Pressure will rise a total of 0.25 in hg over the thirty-six hour period. Therefore I predict the best fishing will not occur Sunday during the day of the new moon, but will occur instead Friday and Saturday. Sunday pressure will begin to drop slightly on Sunday, just enough to cause fish to stop feeding after a heavy feeding-period, the prior two days.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 10:16 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of 5 from 9-11:30 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by about 45 minutes and improves in feed rating by a half number. Sunday when the new moon occurs, the feed rating will be 7 on the 1-in-10 scale with 10 being best, between the hours of noon and 3 p.m. (new moon occurs at 1:15 p.m. and solar noon at 1:16 p.m.)
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 5:16 p.m. and the sunset at 7:23 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 4:30–8 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by approximately 35 minutes and will increase in feed rating by a half number. This weekend a feed rating of 5 to 6 will occur from 6-9 p.m.
A second minor fishing period begins to occur Friday when the moonrise occurs at 5:01 a.m. With the sunrise occurring Friday at 7:15 a.m. the lunar and solar activity combined will produce a feed rating of 3 to 4 from 4:30–8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday the feed rating will increase to a solid 4 rating between the hours of 5:30-8:30 a.m.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible.
Prime Monthly Periods: Sept. 22-27, new moon; Oct.6-12, full moon, Oct. 22-27, new moon, Nov. 5-10, weak full moon; Nov. 21-24, very weak new moon, Dec. 5-9, weak full moon; Dec. 22-24, very weak new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Additional gas fee for lakes outside of Highlands County. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.10 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open three feet and flowing a combined 2,700 cubic feet per second. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels will be raised during September to 39.25 feet and 38.50 feet respectively. Currently the max level is 38.95 feet and the min 38.35 feet. The seven-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on 25 lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com