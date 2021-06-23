Members of the Garden Club of Sebring Executive Board, past presidents and several members gathered together on Thursday, June 3 at the Amazing Grace Tea Room in Wauchula.
The celebration was planned in order to bid farewell to two of our long-standing members as both are leaving and will not be returning to Sebring to live.
Liz Murken has been a winter resident and Garden Club member since 1997. She is a National Flower Show Judge, National Garden Club officer from the state of Wisconsin and a well-known Floral Designer.
Ms. Murken will not be returning to Sebring for the winters; therefore we bid her a fond farewell and a big thank you for all of her help and the knowledge she has passed on to our Garden Club membership in the past 24 years.
Our second honoree was for outgoing President Barbara Edwards who served from 2019-2021 and has been a member for the past 14 years, also serving on many committees during that time. Barbara will also be moving north to Chicago in order to be close to her family.
While we are saddened to say goodbye, we wish them well and offer a very big thank you for all they have contributed toward the continued success of the Garden Club of Sebring. Both will be truly missed.