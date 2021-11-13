Among the physical and mental issues I have to deal with, one of the most annoying is insomnia.
Those who have never had to endure lying awake in a dark room wanting to go to sleep but not able to do so have no idea how blessed they are. The rest of us find this a struggle that can end with us stumbling through the next day in a sleep-deprived haze looking for coffee.
Don, who rarely suffers from insomnia, has trained himself to lay down, close his eyes, and poof. He’s sound asleep. I realize we’re not supposed to envy others, but in the middle of the night when he’s snoozing away and I’m not it’s hard not to.
I’ve had problems sleeping on and off in my life. The pandemic clicked it back to “on” and I found that sleep hid from me. Throw in the fact I tend to be a night owl in the first place and that life at times forces me into a day person’s schedule and you might understand that this became an issue.
It’s gotten to the point that I am taking medicine to help me sleep. It usually works, but I must be careful with it. There are nights when I’m up past midnight (don’t ask) when I don’t take the full dose so that I’ll be awake before noon. And then there was Halloween.
One of my nephews got married on Halloween (for those keeping track, he’s the older brother to the other nephew who was married in September). By the time I got back to my hotel room, it was past 11:30 p.m. I had to be up at 6 the next morning to catch a ride back to the airport and get home.
But I hadn’t finished my short story for the week. The story was to be turned in by midnight Las Vegas time, 3 a.m. in Pennsylvania. If I didn’t complete it, I would fail in my attempt to write a story a week for a year.
I was tired. I knew this would take time. I knew I had to get up at 6 whether I wanted to or not. Part of me wanted to forget about my streaks and go to bed.
That part lost the battle. I sat at my computer and typed. I turned in a finished story at 2:45 a.m., 15 minutes ahead of deadline. At that point I didn’t take my sleeping meds. I knew that would be counterproductive.
Which meant I flew back to Florida operating on something like three hours sleep. While it’s good to know I can do that, at 63 I’m not anxious to repeat the attempt.
Because of my sleep issues, I was interested in an article I spotted at www.huffpost.com. According to the article, there is a special tour available in Hong Kong. It lasts five hours and caters to the sleep deprived.
The tour was inspired by the observation that tired commuters would fall asleep on mass transit. Apparently, according to Dr. Shirley Li, the principal investigator of the Sleep Research Clinic and Laboratory at the University of Hong Kong, people in that city don’t get enough sleep. They tend to find other times to sleep, such as public transit.
The tour, which uses a standard double-decker bus, takes riders all around Hing Kong. Riders also get a goodie bag that includes an eye mask and earplugs to assist in nodding off.
Their first tour last month sold out and seemed to be well received.
I don’t know if that would work for me, and I really can’t afford to fly to Hong Kong to find out. So, I’ll just have to keep on looking for other ways to get that rest I need. Good night to all of us, and to those who have insomnia, good luck.