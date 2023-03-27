SEBRING — From one end of the county to the southerenmost, Highlands County has a rich history. Agriculture, sports, arts and history of the county are often memorialized in murals. In 2021, Highlands County celebrated its centennial anniversary in 2021. The county will mark the milestone with a new mural.
Highlands County was founded act of the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Cary A. Hardee on April 23, 1921.
Artist Keith Goodson was awarded the bid for the mural and was informed of it in January. It is certainly appropriate for Goodson to create the mural as he is from Highlands County. He has also painted the lion’s share of the murals in Lake Placid, known as “The Town of Murals.”
“This is of special interest for me because I am from Avon Park,” Goodson said. “It’s part of my legacy and part of the 100th year of the county. It’s an honor to do this from my heart.”
The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners approved the final rendering submitted by Goodson at the Jan. 17 meeting. They chose to place the completed mural on the wall above the exit door near the Tax Collector’s office in the Government Center at 580 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
Goodson’s mural contains images of what each municipality is best known for. For instance, the Hotel Jacaranda and Avon Park Air Force Range represent the City of Charm. The Government Center, a vintage racecar at Sebring International Raceway and the Sebring Train Station depict early life in the City on the Circle. The iconic Happiness Tower and colorful caladium fields depict life in Lake Placid. Of course, agricultural is present in the art with oranges and a cattleman riding horseback.
The 8-by-8-foot mural will cost $5,000. The money has been raised through the sale of commemorative centennial T-shirts in 2021 and 2022 for this purpose, according to the county’s Public Information Office.
Installation of the mural is planned for the end of April.