LAKE PLACID — When people think of Lake Placid, they think of murals, which is why it is alternately known as the “Town of Murals.” When they think of murals, thoughts automatically turn to artist Keith Goodson.
While it’s true, there have been several artists to create murals on walls throughout the tiny town, Goodson has painted more murals than anyone. Goodson also refreshes the murals when they need it. At this point, Goodson has had his brushes on just about every mural in town at some point.
The Lake Placid Mural Society, founded by Harriet and Bob Porter, was searching for a muralist and Goodson was an available artist (not a starving one) about 1993. He had the Bass’n rendition completed in a few days and by Nov. 11, Goodson’s first mural graced the southern wall of a business on Main Avenue.
At the tender age of 24, Goodson took on the massive 175-by-30 feet Cracker Trail Cattle Drive mural. When his wife Jennifer saw the size of the wall on the former Winn-Dixie her husband would paint, she was apprehensive. It was a daunting project.
“She asked me how I was going to do it,” Goodson said. “I didn’t know.”
Determined to paint the wall, Goodson remained undaunted and the answer came to him while watching a printer.
“I watched the printer go one line at a time, one section at a time from left to right,” he said.
In that instant, Goodson knew to put his scaffolding together and work line by line from left to right. He was very proud of that monumental mural and it’s still his favorite in the town.
Renderings of all the murals are in the Lake Placid Mural Society inside the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce building at 18 N. Oak Ave. Mural tours can be walked with some help from the mural books available in the chamber and many businesses throughout town.
Goodson did not set out to be a muralist but joked it was a natural fit.
“When I was 4 years old I was painting on my mom’s walls,” he said.
Murals were clearly in his future. His mother Peggy must have thought he’d been born for murals. But it was really his father Mike’s sketch pad that forged his future.
“My dad had a sketch book that had his ‘doodlings’ in them,” Goodson said. “There were about five of the most amazing drawings that I ever saw. They were great and still are. I was 5 years old when I saw it. It was then I said ‘I want to be just like my dad.’”
By the time Keith Goodson was in middle school, students and teachers alike noted his talents. Compliments from both bolstered his confidence in his artistic abilities. Being in a small city, Goodson said there was a lack of art mentors and supplies.
Goodson moved to Lakeland after college and met a stunt artist who worked on George Lucas’ Star War films. The man saw talent in Goodson and he asked him to paint a couple murals inside his building, and thus started his professional mural career.
Goodson paints fine art as well as murals. He creates portraits, Florida wildlife, realism, Pleinair, takes commissions and more. However, his favorite is painting in front of a live audience. These are usually for some type of fundraisers or church events or holiday gatherings. Goodson has done speed paintings and has also started a painting that the audience would question until he turns the canvas 180 degrees and it all makes sense.
“It’s liberating as an artist,” Goodson said. “It’s spontaneous, they get inspired by it. It’s a wow factor.”
Goodson’s worst fear is not having creative ideas. Similar to writer’s block, he explained. The cure is not to force anything and wait for inspiration to strike.
“As long as I love what I am doing, people are going to love what I produce.”
Goodson was born in Cocoa Beach but calls Avon Park his hometown as he grew up there. He graduated form Avon Park High School and South Florida State College. He is in Lake Placid so often that many people mistakenly think he lives there. He, his wife Jennifer and their three children, Michael, 23, Ashlynn, 20, and Alyssa, 14 live in Lake Alfred, near Winter Haven. The couple have been married over 25 years and have been together for 30 years, since they were teenagers.
One of Goodson’s favorite murals is called “Paddling Our Wildlife Paradise” on Hopkins Avenue in Titusville. Besides Lake Placid, Goodson has been all over Florida and to Georgia, Tennessee, Connecticut and South Dakota to paint. He also has done small murals in Germany and Italy.
Goodson has been teaching by Zoom during the pandemic. In 2019, he instructed art classes from Lake Placid High School while painting a mural on the Lake Placid Memorial Library.
For more information on Goodson’s murals and artwork, visit keithgoodsonstudios.com.