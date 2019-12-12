LAKE PLACID — Without saying a word, Keith Goodson took brush in hand Wednesday to create a painting in about 15 minutes to the wonderment of the attendees of the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon at the Genesis Center.
With dramatic recorded orchestral music accompaniment, Goodson painted using a rotating easel, which allowed him to work at different angles, while the audience tried to determine the subject matter as the creation evolved.
It appeared to be a celestial background and eventually revealed a depiction of God the Father and Baby Jesus.
Jerome Kaszubowski said, “Watching Keith work up there, wow it was beautiful. He did an amazing job; I really love it. How quickly he was able to draw that drawing.”
Also, when he spun it around while he worked on it you did not know what it was going to be and it ended up being something different, Kaszubowski said.
Arlene Tuck said, “Oh my gosh, he is amazing. I have seen him do it several times. He is just amazing. We always have a good time because we always try to think of what it is.”
One year, Tuck said, he did the whole picture and everyone kept wondering what it was. Then he turned it around and the audience could see it.
Many have probably seen Goodson’s work on a larger scale as he has painted many of the murals in Lake Placid. His murals in public locations average 50 feet by 15 feet and take three weeks or more to create.