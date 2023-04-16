SEBRING — Wawa celebrated its 59th anniversary on Thursday and the communities of Highlands County were the recipients of the gifts. Wawa Day was celebrated with free hot coffees for customers.

The day was made even more special because the north Sebring store associates were chosen as Day Brighteners. The children of the county are also winners as Wally the Goose landed at the store and presented a big check with a lot of zeros to community partner Children’s Miracle Network and All Children’s Hospital. Rachel Becker, associate director of corporate engagement, was ecstatic to receive the $50,000 check.

