SEBRING — Wawa celebrated its 59th anniversary on Thursday and the communities of Highlands County were the recipients of the gifts. Wawa Day was celebrated with free hot coffees for customers.
The day was made even more special because the north Sebring store associates were chosen as Day Brighteners. The children of the county are also winners as Wally the Goose landed at the store and presented a big check with a lot of zeros to community partner Children’s Miracle Network and All Children’s Hospital. Rachel Becker, associate director of corporate engagement, was ecstatic to receive the $50,000 check.
“Wawa is celebrating their 59th anniversary, so on their anniversary, they’re making a special donation,” Becker said. “We use their dollars for the areas of greatest need. In this particular case, we will have gift cards that are donated to our social work team who will go directly to help the patients and their families.”
Many children travel from out of county to in St. Petersburg. The gift cards help with gas, food and other expenses not normally covered by insurance. All Children’s Hospital covers 11 counties.
“Over the past 40 years, Children’s Miracle Network has donated over $8 billion to their member hospitals,” Becker said. “That has made a significant impact in the care that the patients can receive, their ability to afford things that are not covered by insurance. Those are areas our unrestricted dollars go to. Our child life and patient family Centered care is an area not covered by insurance. It is completely covered by philanthropy.”
Becker said the donation is 13.5% over last year’s gift. The previous year, the donation was $47,604.56.
Kevin McGrath is a board member for the Wawa Foundation.
“The Foundation focuses on health, hunger and everyday heroes,” he said. “It’s part of our giving back to the community. We have given away over $100 million. Our community is important to us. “
When Wawa asked for nomination submissions for individual store teams that are Day Brighteners, Melissa Tyrone threw the north Sebring store into the ring. Competition was stiff as there were nearly 1,000 stores and only 10 winners.
Tyrone was thankful for the associates’ kindness during Hurricane Ian’s aftermath.
“When Hurricane Ian came through Central Florida, our community lost power for several days,” Tyrone wrote. “I hadn’t had a real meal since the night of the hurricane and I was in need of a little kindness. Boy, oh boy, did the team at Wawa deliver.”
When the power came back up and the deli was reopened, Tyrone said she had the best hoagie of her life. Upon returning home to a dark house, she said, “my heart was as full as my belly.”
Tyrone was given a gift basket and recognized as a Day Brightener. Customer Nathan Orozco also received the name of Day Brightener and wore a blue Wawa sash and shirt, free coffee coupons and other merchandise.
General Managers Kia Colvin and Will Musallam recognized Dye Ranbert and all the staff at the event.