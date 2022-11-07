Election 2022 Trump Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump speaks at an election rally in Latrobe, Pa., Saturday.

 JACQUELINE LARMA/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections and appealing to supporters over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign to punish Democrats for high inflation and crime rates that have risen in some places. President Joe Biden and his two most recent Democratic predecessors said the prospect of GOP victories could undermine the very future of American democracy.

More than 39 million people have already voted in an election that will decide control of Congress and key governorships.

