TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted a need for manufacturing and transportation workers Thursday as weekly unemployment claims in Florida continue to roll in at pre-pandemic levels.
Meanwhile, Amy Baker, coordinator of the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research, cautioned that risks remain, even as the state has seen better-than-expected tax revenues amid surging home sales and increased personal spending, fueled in part by federal COVID-19 stimulus packages.
“As federal funds start to dry up and the stimulus effects start to pull back out, you’re going to have a decline back to normal levels,” Baker said during a presentation to the Senate Appropriations Committee about the state’s fiscal outlook.
The real gross domestic product has grown to about 4.5%, but it should taper down to about 2.5% during the next few years, Baker said.
That, however, doesn’t offset a current forecast, which estimates that lawmakers will have an additional $2.6 billion to play with in general-revenue taxes, along with billions of dollars in unspent federal stimulus money, as they begin to piece together an election-year budget.
On Monday, a report from Baker’s office showed that Florida collected $327.9 million more in general revenue in August than had been projected.
Sales-tax revenues also likely will be bolstered by a new law that requires out-of-state online retailers to collect and remit sales taxes on purchases made by Floridians. Baker said early indications are that revenue from out-of-state retailers will exceed expectations.
Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, said “what’s certain about all of this is the uncertainty.” Lawmakers will draw up the new budget during the 2022 legislative session, which will start in January.
“I will say the state of Florida is in an incredible position compared to many other states in our country,” Stargel said. “But we do still have some challenges before us.”
While at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville on Thursday, DeSantis touted the state’s economy in announcing a $2.8 million grant for a diesel-mechanic training program. The money came through the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund program, which DeSantis can tap for infrastructure and workforce projects.
“If you look at Florida, and where we are in relation to other states, it’s clear where other states really have fallen down over the last year and a half,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle tied the training program announcement to supply-chain issues that are causing problems across the country.
“What we’re seeing is commercial diesel vehicles, nearly 70% of all freight shipped in the United States is carried by these vehicles, so there’s a high demand not only for people to operate the vehicles, but people that can repair and maintain the vehicles,” DeSantis said.
The Job Growth Grant Fund was created in 2017 after a battle between lawmakers and then-Gov. Rick Scott about business incentives. For the current fiscal year, legislators put $50 million into the fund.
On Monday, DeSantis announced that more than $9 million – $3 million through the Department of Transportation and $6.4 million from the Job Growth Grant Fund – will go to improving access to the Central Florida Intermodal Logistics Center in Winter Haven. The center has long been envisioned as a key distribution point in the middle of the state.
Earlier Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor estimated 5,535 new unemployment claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Oct. 9, down from a revised count of 7,054 the prior week.
The federal agency initially estimated 6,059 first-time unemployment claims had been filed during the week that ended Oct. 2.
Over the past four weeks, the state has averaged 7,405 first-time claims. Since mid-May, before the state upped efforts to push Floridians back into the workforce, the weekly average of new claims is 7,846.
Nationally, an estimated 293,000 new claims were filed last week, a decrease of 36,000 from the prior week. The national figure was the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic shattered the economy in mid-March 2020 and in the following months pushed more than 20 million Americans, including more than 1 million Floridians, out of work.
Over the past four weeks, the nation has averaged 334,250 new claims a week, amid labor and equipment shortages that have coincided with increased consumer demand.
After meeting Wednesday with port and union leaders about supply-chain issues, President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a statement touting the new unemployment report.
“With wages rising and our unemployment rate back below 5 percent for the first time since the pandemic struck, it is clear that our economy is getting back to normal despite the global challenges posed by the delta variant,” Biden said in the statement from the White House.
Biden added a pitch for two major pieces of legislation stalled in Congress — — an infrastructure bill and the so-called “Build Back Better Act” — — as a way to “transform this historic momentum into a sustained economic boom.”
Florida had a 5.0% unemployment rate in August, with the September rate scheduled to be released Oct. 22. The August rate represented 529,000 people qualifying as unemployed from a workforce of 10.54 million.