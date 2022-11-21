Election 2022 GOP Latinos

Anna Paulina Luna speaks during a Get Out To Vote rally Oct. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Republicans increased their Latino representation in the House by adding Anna Paulina Luna, who has Mexican ancestry and won a newly redrawn district.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Republicans had placed hopes on a roster of Latina candidates around the country as they looked to make gains with Latino voters in a midterm election that some had predicted would yield sweeping GOP victories.

The verdict was mixed.

Recommended for you