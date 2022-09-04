Russia Gorbachev's Funeral

Honor guards remove a Russian flag from the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev during his funeral at Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

 ALEXANDER ZEMILIANICHENKO/POOL

MOSCOW — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend.

Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War. But he also precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, which Putin had called the 20th century’s “greatest geopolitical catastrophe.”

