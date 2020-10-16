Gordon F. Delp
Gordon Francis Delp, age 78, passed away on Oct. 9, 2020 in Sebring, Florida. He was the son of the late Gordon H. and Irva (Knowles) Delp. He was born on Feb. 11, 1942 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He had been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 2004. Gordon was of the Lutheran faith and attended St. Catherine Catholic Church. He served his country from 1960-1981 in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and the Bay of Pigs. He was a chief petty officer in the Navy. Gordon was a member of the Masons, Shriners, VFW, and American Legion.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Alice; son, Gordon M. Delp; daughter, Shannon Kuen (and her husband Joshua); and brother, Ronnie Delp of New Jersey. Surviving are also four grandchildren: Cody Littlefield, Issac Kuen, Matthew Kuen, and Andrew Kuen. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sandra Kolecki.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2020 at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Sebring, Florida with Father Jose Gonzales officiating.
