Lt. Col. Gordon Wesley Crews, 87, of Avon Park, Florida passed away Monday morning, April 20, 2020 at his home. The son of Walter and Mabel (Wetherington) Crews, Gordon was born and raised in Avon Park. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1984, coming back to Avon Park.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Crews; three daughters, Deborah Ann Crews of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Catherine Johnson of Sebring, Florida and Barbara Lee Michaels of Dothan, Alabama; brother, Leslie Crews of Avon Park; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida.