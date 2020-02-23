This home is located at 3902 Garienda Avenue in Sebring. It is priced at $188,500 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus.
Your friends will be in awe as you welcome them into your newly built three-bedroom, two-bath home. With modern, attractive neutral colors, what a great place to entertain or enjoy time with loved ones in this large, open great room with cathedral ceilings. The focal point is the amazing kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite, tile backsplash, stainless steel farmhouse sink with a window to view the backyard, lots of recess lighting and a grand island/breakfast bar. It is a large enough kitchen to share with the “chefs” in the family, which is ideally centered by the living and dining room.
As a bonus, from your garage you’ll enter into the unusually large, indoor, air- conditioned laundry room then into your dream kitchen.
The master bedroom has a roomy walk-in closet and an elegant ensuite with a double vanity and step-in tile shower with glass door. The other two bedrooms are also a good size. Both bathrooms also feature granite countertops and sleek, porcelain tile.
There is ample backyard space with a patio just waiting for that cookout or family gathering. The home also features a metal roof and irrigation. Located in the sought-after neighborhood of Sun ‘N Lake that offers a community clubhouse with family-friendly activities, playground, pool, dog park, championship golf course, lakeside restaurant and much more. This home is calling your name. Excellent financing available, better than rent.
For more information or to schedule a tour of this property, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077. MLS 270457