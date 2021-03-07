This home is located at 4806 Duffer Loop in Sebring. The home is priced at $399,500 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
You’ll go “Wow” when you see this totally updated three-bed, 2.5-bath home in popular Golf Hammock. Step into the inviting, open, airy, great room with a beautiful, corner stone fireplace and a large set of sliding doors, which also pocket and opens to the grand pool area. Pretty views of the golf course; high cathedral ceilings, split floor plan, freshly painted interior, plantation shutters on all the windows and recessed lighting throughout.
Across from the great room is the custom, gourmet kitchen, made for the cook at heart with a center island, stainless steel appliances, high-end granite and plenty of storage space with slide-out pantry shelves and cabinets. Hosting a brunch or dinner party is doable with the two dining areas – one in the front of the house and the other in the back just off the kitchen that can also be used as a breakfast nook or den area and has sliding pocket doors, which open to the pool.
Just off of the great room through double doors is the huge master suite with high ceilings, it has enough space for your king-size bedroom furniture and a sitting area, a large 8.5-by-6-foot walk-in closet and French doors for access into the pool area. Spa-like luxurious master bath with granite countertop double bowl vanity, a glass walk-in rain shower and soaking tub. Also, a guest bathroom with a beautiful, cultured marble glass walk-in shower and high-end cabinets.
After playing a round of golf, you can entertain and enjoy a dip in the pool, and lounge in the screened back porch with a mini bar. Great indoor laundry room with laundry tub and cabinets. Some of the other upgrades include: a large concrete pad for additional parking space, along with a walkway with a pad for a generator on the side of the garage; new attic stairway and work bench; new ceiling fans, new carpets in the bedrooms and textured ceilings. Plus, the home warranty is also included and good through November 2021. There’s so much to this home and ones like this in Golf Hammock don’t last long.
For more information or to schedule a tour of this property, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077.
MLS# 279100