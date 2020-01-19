This home is located at 400 Entrada Avenue in Sebring. It is priced at $224,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group.
Looking for a home that hits all your buttons and is move-in ready? Look no further! This updated and upscale three-bedroom, three-bath, two-car garage home, located in the sought-after Harder Hall neighborhood, offers just that — and more!
Custom coated driveway and concrete curbing grace the exterior, giving this home fabulous curb appeal.
Walk through the grand front door to be greeted by this home’s many architectural features including tray ceilings, arched doorways, high ceilings, crown moldings, plant niches, new lighting fixtures/fans and more. You’ll appreciate the flooring in the living areas, which is large ceramic tile with a decorative inlay in the foyer, adding just that little bit of extra pizzazz.
The spacious dining room boasts an arched window looking out over the front yard, tall ceilings, and a pillared arched entry from the living area.
The tiled kitchen features wood cabinets, granite counters and new stainless-steel appliances. Two pantries and plenty of cabinetry and drawers allow abundant storage. There’s a bar open to the breakfast nook with tray ceiling that overlooks the lanai accessible via French doors.
The open Great Room is spacious with its high ceilings and French doors that lead you to the 11-by-22-foot screened lanai, boasting a great view of the private treed back yard. You’ll really appreciate the full bath off the lanai making clean-up a breeze after splashing around in the above ground pool with salt-water filtration system.
This is a split floor plan offering privacy between the Owner’s Suite and the other two bedrooms. New wood laminate flooring in the bedrooms is a nice touch. You’ll notice the vaulted tray ceiling detail upon entering the spacious Owner’s Suite giving just that right touch of elegance. The His and Hers walk-in closets are a definite plus. The Owner’s Bath continues that luxurious theme with its oversized garden tub, separate tile shower, double sink vanity and private water closet.
The home has two additional good-sized bedrooms and the third bath. One of the bedrooms has French doors that would lend itself to making a great office. The utility room has a tremendous amount of storage with its wood cabinets and a utility sink. It acts as a mud room leading to the two-car garage.
This well-maintained home offers 1,746 square feet of air-conditioned living space with 2,566 total square footage. Built in 2006, it is situated on nearly ¼ acre yard. The exterior features — which include the pool with wooden sun deck, a decorative painted driveway, covered porch, exterior lighting, lush landscaping and the wonderful shade trees in both the front and back yards — complete this home’s welcoming feel.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net. You can view this home and others at www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.