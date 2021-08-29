This home is located at 300 Dozier Ave. in Sebring. The home is priced at $409,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
It’s a hard to find, Harder Hall pool home. The moment you pull up you’ll notice the beautiful landscaping with concrete curb, two-car garage plus golf cart entrance, a beautiful vinyl fence with lights and no neighbors to the right for extra privacy. Built in 2014, this beautiful home feels practically brand new and you’ll want to move right in. It’s bright, inviting and there’s no wasted space here. All of the 2,355 living square footage has been wisely distributed in every single room.
Walking into the foyer with chandelier lighting, you’ll see there’s all tile flooring throughout, cathedral and vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters in the family and living room, crown molding and even Thermopane energy efficient windows.
Past the family room is the beautiful, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, pretty backsplash, breakfast bars, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, two pantries and high-end wood cabinets. Cook up your favorite meals and enjoy them in the informal dining space that is open to the kitchen.
Just off the family room and kitchen is the master suite, which is definitely spacious enough for your king bedroom furniture and even a sitting area. It also has access to the pool area and an ensuite with a granite double sink vanity, walk-in shower, large walk-in closet and linen closet.
Both guest bedrooms are very large as well with spacious closets. There is a nice guest bath with large granite vanity, tile shower with tub and linen closet. With access to the garage is the indoor laundry room with sink, cabinets, plus washer and dryer included.
Best of all is the sparkling blue, heated, salt water caged-in pool that will surely be a family favorite. Notice the beautiful pavers in the covered patio and pool area, stone fire pit and when it gets dark outside you can light up the pool area for an enchanting dip to enjoy the summer nights.
There’s still so much more to this home: garage with epoxy flooring, attic stairway with some flooring in the attic and well irrigation set up with Bluetooth Hunter Timer technology. Plus, there’s city water and sewer and the home is wired for a generator with a 50 amp box for the whole house.
Currently under contract, the realtor encourages showings and back-up offers.
For more information, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077.
MLS#282045