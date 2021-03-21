This home is at 1804 W. Dinner Lake Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $589,900 and is listed with Cheryl Sharp with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.
Gorgeous, large, lakefront home on sand bottom Dinner Lake. This is a beautifully updated two-story lakefront home with a cottage and a four-bay detached garage. All total, six bedrooms, four bathrooms with 3,562 square feet of living space sitting on 1.39 acres of which 194 feet is lakefront.
This home has tons of possibilities, including single family or multigenerational. The large picture windows provide spectacular views of the lake from the first and second floors. Relax and enjoy the gorgeous sunsets and sunrises from the deck or the sunroom, which has tons of natural light.
The high-end gourmet kitchen has stainless appliances and granite countertops. A butler’s pantry connects the kitchen and formal dining.
Enjoy a full view of the fireplace from the living and dining rooms. The floorplan flows with multiple seating areas providing a spectacular view of the lake. Sliders give access to the deck and expansive lawn leading to the lake.
One bedroom and two baths are on the first floor. A spiral staircase takes you to the second floor with a kitchen, three bedrooms, one bath and open floor plan with a fireplace. The second floor also has an outside entrance.
The oversized two-car attached garage provides ample parking with space to spare.
A quaint two-bedroom, one-bath cottage would be great for guest or mother-in-law home.
The detached four-bay garage has one bay enclosed and two bays can easily be modified to pull through bays for all your toys, boats, cars, golf cart, etc. This garage has electric and plumbing stubbed in.
The boat dock and boat house allow you to enjoy the lake even more. Enjoy fresh orange, key lime, and star fruit from your own trees right out your back door.
