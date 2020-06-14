This home is located at 737 Sunset Pointe Drive in Lake Placid. It is priced at $399,999 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This home will have you saying Wow! It is impeccably maintained, three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms on three-quarter-acre lot in the prestigious gated community of Lake June Pointe. From the moment you drive up to the house you’ll fall in love with the southern charm of the front porch entrance, the beautiful professional landscaping, hurricane shutters and that premium finished three-car garage with epoxy flooring.
The house is bright, has an open floor plan with 10-foot ceilings, crown molding, recessed lighting and premium hardwood flooring. This move-in-ready home can be where you live the Florida life in style.
The gourmet kitchen will make any chef feel right at home, where you can entertain and be part of all the action. The kitchen has a large island with Jen-Air cooktop stove, quartz countertops, beautiful tile backsplash, cherry cabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. The dining room/breakfast nook has enough space for a large dining room table and hutch. You’ll enjoy the great views of the pool and Lake June from the kitchen, living and dining room areas.
The spacious master suite has sliding doors for access to the pool area and a large master bath with double vanities, walk-in tiled shower and spa-like tub. The two other bedrooms are both a great size and connect to the guest bathroom like a “Jack and Jill” setup. Along with the three bedrooms on the main floor there is also an upstairs bonus room that could easily be a fourth bedroom and perfect as a theater room, office, library, art studio, etc. From the bonus room, you can step out into the covered balcony/porch to enjoy your morning coffee and the gorgeous Lake June sunsets.
From the living room step through sliding pocket doors to enter the patio to the caged-in, heated, salt water pool. The pool was re-screened in 2018 and a new pump installed in 2019.
In the backyard, you’ll notice more mature landscaping with a brick paver walkway leading to the patio sitting area, an elevated fire pit, cinder block storage shed and lots of great fruit trees that can produce oranges, bananas, grapefruit, and pineapples, just to name a few. Among all these great features is the built-in pest control system, tinted dual thermal pane doors and windows, premium vinyl siding, metal roof, refurbished sprinkler system, night time landscape lighting and garage with utility sink and lots of cabinets and closets. Don’t miss the huge open attic space accessible from the garage.
The low HOA fee covers gated entrance, use of pavilion and private dock, common grounds maintenance, street lights, front gate, and HOA insurance. Lake Placid is known as the Caladium Capital of the World, located in the center of the state, 90 miles south of Orlando and within two hours from either coast. Per owner, the average monthly electric bill is around $175 and $25 for water. The 5-ton a/c and home evaluated by Duke Energy with a high rating for efficiency, and there are sprinklers on seven zones with a new timer. This home is ready for new owners!
For more information or to schedule a tour of this property, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077. MLS 272378