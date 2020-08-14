“The First Amendment to the United States Constitution,” according to Andrew M. Winston, legal reference librarian, Library of Congress, “prohibits the United States Congress from enacting legislation that would abridge the right of the people to assemble peaceably. The Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution makes this prohibition applicable to state governments.
The First Amendment does not provide the right to conduct an assembly at which there is a clear and present danger of riot, disorder, or interference with traffic on public streets, or other immediate threat to public safety or order. Statutes that prohibit people from assembling and using force or violence to accomplish unlawful purposes are permissible under the First Amendment.
I am a firm believer in the First Amendment. I am a respecter of our Constitution and view it as a visionary masterpiece and a blueprint for successful governance.
As with most things guided by human construct, its ideas have been twisted and corrupted over time. We have become so far removed from the days in which it was written that most of us have little idea as to why it was even necessary in the first place.
As it applies to the Black Lives Matter movement, there is of course no one easy answer to fix all things. I support the right to peacefully assemble and protest. I would go so far as to say I even applaud the movement for exercising that right.
I am not Black. I am not going to pretend that I understand life as a Black person. I wish I did. I would like to. I feel like understanding, not fear and distrust, is a major key to peacefully coexisting and appreciating our cultural differences.
So the problem for me really has nothing to do with the original intent of the Black Lives Matter protests, as I understand them to be. What I have problems with are the ways in which others have diluted, defiled and desecrated the movement for their own disgraceful and criminal intents.
Even more appalling are people such as Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Rather than governing and maintaining peace and order in the city and state as they were sworn to do, they have allowed chaos, illegal activity and threat to public safety to flourish.
As reported by Chastity Mansfield, www.noqreport.com, journalist Andy Ngo, on Portland, “has reported from the beginning, standing down to ‘deescalate’ the situation on the local government’s orders has yielded a state of anarchy.”
According to Gillian Flaccus and Suman Naishadham of the Associated Press, “in June, the City Council cut nearly $16 million from the Police Bureau budget. The cuts shuttered programs like the gun violence reduction unit, a youth services program and ended the presence of school resource officers in three school districts.
“In July, the city experienced a sharp rise in gun violence that has overwhelmingly hurt Black people. There were 99 shootings – more than triple the amount from the previous July – and the city has tallied 366 non-suicide shootings this year compared to 388 in all of 2019. Roughly two-thirds of the victims in July were Black, said police Sgt. Derrick Foxworth.”
The results have been completely predictable. Anarchy, chaos, looting, arson, murder. Portland has proven how unthinkably narrow, politically motivated, and impossible the concept of “police defunding” is.
The flaccid leadership in Oregon, and other like-minded places, continue to allow cities to burn. Ignorance combined with power for the sake of control. Willingly promoting all manner of wrongfulness. This is what “leading” has become? When the dust settles, if it ever does, I hope to see leadership that have betrayed our trust imprisoned for their complicity.
Jim Ervin is a correspondent for the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun.