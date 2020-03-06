Thank you, thank you Dorothy Smalls you have said it all and well.
In order for a community to do something they have to recognize the problem.
Even one homeless person in Highlands County is too much, and so many organizations do a wonderful job of giving but in order to solve that person's reason for being homeless it takes "One on One." That costs money and I would like to see that the Highlands board of commissioners allocate some money for case workers.
At this time, not one dollar is being spent on the homeless by any government, city or county.
If it were not for the non-profits and churches, nothing would be done to help those who are less fortunate than we.
I and our board members will meet any where and any time to assist.
Fred Schilffarth, Chair
Heartland Continuum of Care Governance Board
Heartland Coalition for the Homeless