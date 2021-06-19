I’m a simple man. I have a decent education and after working over 50 years, I’m retired. I also live on a budget. There are things I’d like to buy, trips I’d like to take – bigger homes, fancier cars – not to mention the many worthwhile charities that I’d like to contribute more money to, but I can’t afford to go over my budget.
But I struggle with understanding the financial side of our government.
I don’t want to over-simplify things, but the truth is, it’s pretty simple. This year, the government will take in about $3,650,000,000,000. That’s roughly $3.7 trillion.
The government plans to spend $4,750,000,000,000. Again, that’s about $4.8 trillion.
If that happens as planned, in the year 2021, as a nation, we will add another $1.09 trillion to the ever-growing national debt of $28,402,000,000,000. That’s $28.4 trillion. And that debt grows so fast that you cannot write down the number in thousands before it changes.
My question is why? Why can’t we balance the budget? As citizens of this great country, we’re expected to live within our means – to balance our budgets. I don’t think we could get by very long going over budget before we’d be in financial trouble. Who’s responsible in our government for making these decisions that put us over our budget every year?
Is it the president? Our senators? Our representatives in Congress? I’m sure the list is long, with no one likely willing to take responsibility for over-spending. But someone is responsible.
If the additional money we spend each year was to take care of the sick and elderly, our men and women in uniform or even to offset a national disaster, it might make sense. But we still have children going to bed hungry, veterans committing suicide because they haven’t received proper care and elderly going without medicines to keep healthy.
Every year we send millions – sometimes billions – to countries all over the world. Why? Are we attempting to buy friendship and allegiance? Do we owe these countries money for something they have done for us? I’m not against foreign aid, but shouldn’t we take care of our own people first? And how much sense does it make to borrow money from China and then give it away to other countries?
Just the other day I read where the United States government, our government, just spent $2,000,000 on a study to see if hot tubs can lower stress; and $3,000,000 on a study to see if humans can eat enough ants to lower global warning; and $1,600,000 spent on studying lizards on treadmills, and finally, $357,000 spent on the study of the sex life of quails.
Who made those decisions? Were they really necessary?
I would guess it’s pretty easy to spend someone else’s money, especially when the government can just print more. But there is no accountability. None!
If some idiot wants to spend $1.6M to study lizards on a treadmill, no one appears to question the sanity of going over the budget to fund this study.
Like many people, I have very little confidence in our government. It appears that the only reason to run for Congress these days is to get rich working for the government. Many have been in office 30 and 40 years, only to become millionaires and multi-millionaires as they continue to overspend and push this country towards bankruptcy.
It was no surprise, months ago when the last stimulus checks were sent out, that Congress voted themselves a $25,000 raise as part of the “stimulus package.” I’m not sure why they felt they deserved a stimulus check roughly 18 times of the amount given to the citizens of this country when they all continued to receive their salaries.
I know there are a lot of things to take into account when it comes to running the United States government, but someone should make it a federal law that our own government should have to stay within its budget. And those who attempt to continue over-spending should see a financial penalty in their own paycheck.
Allowing this to continue is a stain on this great country.
Don Norton is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.