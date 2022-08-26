SEBRING — On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet put millions toward buying conservation easements around the state.
Two of those properties sit inside Highlands County and also lie within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, an attempt at connecting conservation lands to allow natural migration of wildlife throughout the state.
One conservation easement covers 1,882 acres within the Fisheating Creek Ecosystem Florida Forever Project in Highlands County. It was bought through the Florida Forest Service’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.
It’s also located within the Buck Island Ranch Rural and Family Lands Protection Program project. With its acquisition, 67% of Buck Island Ranch’s total acreage will be designated for conservation.
Another conservation easement covers 663 acres in the Lake Wales Ridge Florida Forever Project in Highlands County. It also was bought through the Florida Forest Service’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.
This property sits adjacent to several conservation lands, including the Archbold Biological Station, Fisheating Creek/Smoak Groves conservation easement and Fisheating Creek/Lykes Brothers conservation easement.
In all, seven parcels totaling nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which sit within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, have added land to the recently-designated network of connected lands deemed crucial for wildlife habitat.
“Acquiring lands for conservation and recreation is a top priority for my administration,” DeSantis said Wednesday. “Conservation of these key properties will forever benefit water quality, rare wildlife habitats and corridor linkages, as well as support Florida’s ever-growing economy.”
Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Shawn Hamilton expressed gratitude to DeSantis and the Cabinet for supporting the acquisitions.
“These projects will provide protection to imperiled species and connectivity for recreational and wildlife corridors and will support the preservation of Florida’s natural landscapes for future generations,” Hamilton said. “We also appreciate our many agency and community partners who helped to make these projects possible.”
Other acquisitions are as follows:
- 768 acres within the Wolfe Creek Florida Forever Project in Santa Rosa County, which will expand public recreational opportunities and provide a corridor between Blackwater River State Forest and other state-owned conservation lands near Whiting Field Naval Air Station.
- 376 acres within the St. Joe Timberland Florida Forever Project in Franklin County to expand Tate’s Hell State Forest and create access for wildlife to nearly two miles of streams that flow into the East Bay and provide habitat for the red-cockaded woodpecker, a federally recognized endangered species.
- 11,958 acres within the Horse Creek Ranch Florida Forever Project in DeSoto and Hardee counties, which will bring the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s conservation easement over Carlton Horse Creek Ranch to more than 16,000 and help to ensure the continued protection of the area’s drinking water supply, the area’s tourism industry and local commercial and sport fishing.
- 3,634 acres within the Kissimmee-St. Johns River Connector Florida Forever Project to create habitat and hydrological connections in Okeechobee County near Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, part of a key region of the Northern Everglades Headwaters National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area to benefit native, imperiled Florida wildlife such as the grasshopper sparrow, sandhill crane, mottled duck, wood stork and crested caracara.
- 615 acres within the Kissimmee-St. Johns River Connector Florida Forever Project, also to create habitat and hydrological connections in Okeechobee County near Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park.