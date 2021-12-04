Governor Ron DeSantis is high on the list of the Republican Party’s COVID-19 deniers. That makes him the darling of the vaccine and mask skeptics who are an important constituency for his re-election bid in 2022 and his aspirations for the presidency in 2024.
In Florida, 60,800 individuals have died from COVID-19. Florida’s highest number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths occurred this summer.
As cases surged, DeSantis fought local school districts and governments that had mandated masks or vaccines. He withheld funds, issued fines, and sued these entities. Leon County was fined $3.5 million for mandating vaccines for its employees.
President Biden said “the Governor should get out of the way of people who are trying to do the right thing.”
Unvaccinated Americans make up more than 94% of reported COVID-19 cases in states with available data, and similar shares of hospitalizations and deaths, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation August report.
This September, when vaccination rates reached 60%, voluntary attempts to get people vaccinated began to lag. When monetary and other incentives didn’t work, the Biden administration issued three temporary emergency orders.
These orders call for mandatory vaccinations of (1) employees who work for employers with 100 or more staff, (2) employees who work for health care facilities which receive federal funds, and (3) all federal government employees. In some cases, employees can opt out of vaccinations through exemptions, periodic testing, and masking.
The orders infuriated the governor who said that they were an overreach by the Federal government, which would result in the loss of jobs. Florida filed lawsuits, as did other majority Republican states.
In order to boost his visibility, DeSantis also called the Republican-controlled Legislature into Special Session. Along mostly party lines, it passed four bills favorable to the governor.
Specifically, local governments and school districts are prohibited from requiring that employees be vaccinated as a condition of employment.
School districts also are not permitted to have face mask policies or to quarantine asymptomatic students and teachers.
Parents and guardians now have sole discretion regarding whether their children will wear masks in school.
Private employers can issue vaccine mandates, but employees can request exemptions for health reasons, religious beliefs, pregnancy, anticipated future pregnancy, or past recovery from COVID-19. Employees also can opt for periodic testing or masking instead of getting vaccinated.
It is up to the surgeon general to define the parameters of the exemptions and how often testing is to be required.
In September, the governor picked Dr. Joseph Ladapo as Florida’s surgeon general. Dr. Ladapo is an outspoken vaccine and mask critic. He has a history of promoting unproven treatments for COVID-19. Medical experts worry how he will implement the law.
Small businesses (99 employees or less) face fines of $10,000 per employee violation. Larger businesses face $50,000 fines per employee violation.
In Florida, 61% of the population has been vaccinated.
That number will rise, if the courts agree with OSHA and CMS that Federal rules supersede state laws. So far, Trump-nominated judges have ruled against the Biden Administration, but appeals are expected.
Recently, Florida has experienced declining virus levels. But if a new COVID wave or a new COVID variant comes to Florida, how will the governor deal with the situation?
Ingrid Utech is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.