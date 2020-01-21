SEBRING — We’ve all been hearing about the cold front headed our way, but how cold is it going to be? Let’s put it this way, you will want to wear socks with those sandals until the weekend.
According to Meteorologist Tony Hurt with the National Weather Service in Ruskin, tonight through Wednesday morning will see the coldest temperatures about 33-34 degrees.
“It will hover just over freezing in some spots and in a few spots, it will get below freezing,” he said.
Thursday will warm up to about 45-50 degrees, Friday will continue to increase at some where around 55 degrees and have a 20% chance of rain. Saturday continues the warming trend and will be around 70-72 degrees with very little chance of rain.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) urges all pet owners to bring their pets in out of the cold. They say if it is too cold for you, it’s too cold for your animal to be outside. They also say that motorists should bang on the hood of their cars or make some type of noise because animals like to hide inside of cars to keep warm such as in the wheel wells.
There is still time to save your garden from the bitter frost. David Austin is the resident horticulturist at the University of Florida Extension Office in Sebring. He recommends covering plants that are cold sensitive with some type of cloth. Frost cloth is available at the extension office at 4509 George Blvd. He said it is not necessary to purchase anything and old sheets or blankets are acceptable.
Austin said that a gardener should cover the plant to the ground where it should be secured.
“It’s not the cover that is creating heat, it’s the ground that is,” he said. “So the cover is keeping the heat from the ground trapped inside.”
Keeping plants covered is the main thing. Austin said you can use different material including a cardboard box or an overturned garbage can.
“Anything is better than nothing,” he said.
Austin wasn’t too worried about this cold snap as he thinks it is supposed to be fairly windy, which keeps the frost away. He also said that on a cool and still night, freeze can occur at the comparably balmy 37 degrees.
Austin advised watering before 10 a.m. this morning. The water evaporating during the day will heat the earth and provide some heat during the nippy night. Old-fashioned Christmas lights woven in the plants will help to produce heat too.