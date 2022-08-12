AVON PARK — The Heel Together Academy celebrated the graduation of its 10th class on Monday, Aug. 1. Through this class, Avon Park Correctional Institution inmates trained eight dogs from Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services.
Animal Service’s Lt. Clay Kinslow said all eight dogs were pre-adopted before the 12-week classes started. The trained animals are a great addition for families. “Pet problems” such as disobedience and behavior problems are the most common reasons 47% of dog owners rehome/surrender adopted pets, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
Kinslow said they usually train about seven dogs from Animal Services and one or two from The Humane Society of Highlands County.
Kinslow said not every dog is a good candidate for the program. He said they have to be somewhat human and dog friendly.
“Heel Together is a job credentialing program partnership between Avon Park Correctional Institution and Highlands County Sheriff Office (HCSO). The program is used to train, socialize and adopt rescue dogs,” Nia Marie Burton, regional communications coordinator for the Florida Department of Corrections, said.
Once inmates have completed the necessary program requirements, they can become certified dog handlers by the State of Florida Department of Education.
“We appreciate the continued commitment of the inmates,” said Christopher Sboto, assistant warden of programs at APCI.
The program is used to cultivate a good work ethic and trade skills, making inmates more employable in efforts to reduce recidivism.
“Heel Together is the best title for the program,” Kinslow said. “The inmates are healed by taking responsibility and taking care of the dogs. The dogs are healed from whatever situation they were in.”
Many of Animal Service’s dogs are strays. They don’t come with manners and the staff doesn’t know what the dogs have been through. Most do not have manners and euthanasia is a possibility. Having the animals successfully placed keeps space in the shelter and animals with their adoptive folks.
“This program is about change and opportunity,” primary handler inmate Christopher Gilbert said.
Speaking of healing, inmate Darryl Ridgeway, also a primary trainer, shared his experience.
“I want to share my story of healing,” he said. “This program has given me so much hope. I am not the same man that I used to be and Bully is not the same dog he was before this program. We are changed.”
Brook Lefkowitz of Brook’s Dog Training Academy is the head trainer who teaches the inmates how to get the best out of their dogs. There are always two trainers, one is the primary and one is a back-up trainer in case the primary leaves or gets sick. The dogs are with the inmates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Heel Together began in 2019 with fewer dogs. The program could grow to 12 dogs per session. There is about a three- to four-week space between the start time of classes. Kinslow said they have to check the temperament of dogs, get them vetted and neutered or spayed before starting the new class. Animal Services does not have its own veterinarian, so it is at the mercy of appointments.
Kinslow said many of the dogs get adopted by APCI staff but this time there were none available because of pre-adoptions.
Sixty-eight dogs have successfully graduated the program since 2019. So far, 100% of the dogs have been adopted and none have been returned.