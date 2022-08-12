AVON PARK — The Heel Together Academy celebrated the graduation of its 10th class on Monday, Aug. 1. Through this class, Avon Park Correctional Institution inmates trained eight dogs from Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services.

Animal Service’s Lt. Clay Kinslow said all eight dogs were pre-adopted before the 12-week classes started. The trained animals are a great addition for families. “Pet problems” such as disobedience and behavior problems are the most common reasons 47% of dog owners rehome/surrender adopted pets, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Recommended for you