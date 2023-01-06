LAKE WALES — The noisemakers were barely silent as people rang in the New Year across the state before gunshots rend the night in Lake Wales. There were two drive-by shootings in the early morning hours on Monday. Now, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is asking for the public’s help in catching the shooters in the drive-by shootings.
During a Wednesday press conference, Judd said the first shooting was likely gang related and retaliation for a shooting last January. The first shooting occurred at 2:52 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Highland Park Manor Subdivision.
There were five victims in the residence, including a 19-year-old female whose boyfriend was probably the target. The boyfriend was not home at the time of the shooting, per Judd. The young lady was still in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder on Wednesday. Judd expects her to make a full recovery.
“It was just a blessing she wasn’t murdered when you see where all the gunshots were in the bed,” Grady said as he held up a photo of a headboard riddled with bullet holes in it.
Fifty-nine casings “at least,” and therefore at least 59 shots were aimed toward the home, Judd said. Of the 59 shots, 30 hit the home and 12 entered the residence; most were concentrated in the area of the bedroom where the young woman was shot.
Judd said the shooting was rare for that area of unincorporated part of Lake Wales.
A short time later (17 minutes) and a short drive later (eight miles away) from the first shooting, two girls were shot where they slept at 3:09 a.m. in a residence in Lake Pierce Ranchettes. A 14-year-old girl was hit in the thigh and buttocks and the 12-year-old was shot in the arm.
In this shooting, similar to the first, there were a myriad of bullets fired. Thirty-seven shell casings were found, 27 of them hit the home, mostly entering the bedroom, Judd said.
“Did you hear how we started the New Year with a shooting of two children laying in bed,” Judd asked, clearly disturbed.
Judd called their treatment and subsequent release “blessed.”
He held up a picture of the headboard to the bed the girls were in, which had bullet holes in it about head high. Judd said it was providence the girls were sleeping sideways, or across the bed when the shots were fired.
Judd said the shooting was likely a case of mistaken identity of the home within the neighborhood by the shooters. The family had moved into the subdivision a couple of weeks prior and didn’t “know beans from buttermilk about what’s happening in the community.”
The shooting is thought to be in retaliation for an August 2022 shooting that Lake Wales Police Department investigated. Judd claimed the suspect(s) targeted the wrong house.
“These thugs won’t be happy until they are all in prison, and we need the public’s help to accommodate these worthless, violent criminals. Please, if you have any information about either of these shootings, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers and you will be eligible for a cash reward of $3000,” Judd said.
He also said a member of the public might as well get the tip money but either way they would get the shooters. Judd said they were unsure if the two shootings were connected.