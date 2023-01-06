LAKE WALES — The noisemakers were barely silent as people rang in the New Year across the state before gunshots rend the night in Lake Wales. There were two drive-by shootings in the early morning hours on Monday. Now, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is asking for the public’s help in catching the shooters in the drive-by shootings.

During a Wednesday press conference, Judd said the first shooting was likely gang related and retaliation for a shooting last January. The first shooting occurred at 2:52 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Highland Park Manor Subdivision.

