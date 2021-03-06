LAS VEGAS — NASCAR has a new villain and he doesn’t really care what anyone thinks about him.
Noah Gragson is the starring figure in the latest uproar that is typical NASCAR. He crashed while leading last weekend’s race and ran his mouth afterward. How it was received depends on how you feel about Gragson.
He can be viewed as a refreshing young Xfinity Series driver unafraid to show his personality in a sport stuffed with straight-laced corporate promoters. Some instead see him as an entitled 22-year-old from a wealthy family who is undeserving of the attention and maybe even his ride.
He’s back home in Las Vegas for Saturday’s race and finds himself at the center of a heated debate.
“That’s my job is to get people talking about me. And it’s going good right now,” Gragson said.
Gragson has been building to this moment the last four years, following a path blazed by NASCAR champions Kurt and Kyle Busch, who are also from Las Vegas. He was in the Truck Series at 18 driving for Kyle Busch’s team, but the pipeline that traditionally leads to a Joe Gibbs Racing ride only got him three Xfinity Series races.
Gragson moved to JR Motorsports, the team owned by Dale and Kelley Earnhardt with a Hendrick Motorsports alliance. He scored two wins last season, his second with the team, but made waves on and off the track.
Earnhardt Jr. told Gragson he was too aggressive and needed to reign it in a bit. Gragson tried for a bit, but found it just didn’t suit his style.
“I tried to do what he said, but I just slowed down,” Gragson said. “I didn’t have the speed. I finally got into the playoffs and I’m like, ‘Screw that, I’m going to go out there and race as hard as I can and be comfortable with myself.’ And we had really good results.”