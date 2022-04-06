SEBRING — The return of the Grammy Awards on Sunday reminded Demetri Duncan how he has spent a long time living in two worlds, and still does.
The 2007 Sebring High School alumnus spent weekdays in high school joking with friends and nights and weekends mixing up tracks for recording artists.
Part of a two-man team, he got nominated for a Grammy in 2010. They didn’t take it home, but have continued to work in that field.
Also, Duncan weighed 400 pounds until his mid-20s when he started hitting a gym for hours at a time starting in 2014. He dropped half that weight and is now a certified personal trainer, coaching others on staying fit at Fitness Together in Sebring.
“I want to help maximize the potential of people from Sebring,” Duncan said.
Many, he said, don’t know that if they are willing to take a chance on themselves, whether in fitness, careers or life in general, amazing things can happen, as did with him.
“Life is hard, but without that struggle, you won’t have progress,” Duncan said. “The same principle can apply to real life.”
Clark and SupermanThe 53rd Grammy Awards saw T.I.’s single “I’m Back” from his 2010 album “No Mercy” nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance. The sound behind it, full orchestration with echoing synthesized horn lines and percussion, came from the American record production team TrackSlayerz, a music-producing duo comprised of Dexter “Inf” Randall and Demetri “Price” Duncan.
One of Duncan’s recent tracks, ‘’Love’’ by XXXTENTACION, produced approximately five years ago, has gone platinum six times on Spotify, with more than one billion streams. He still produces today, when not coaching Fitness Together clients, some of whom remember him directly from high school.
Duncan was a 400-pound class clown, using an extrovert persona to cover that while friends focused on popular culture, he studied government, science and technology, particularly space exploration. That, and he started producing music as early as 15.
He said he felt like Superman there and Clark Kent in school. That juxtaposition, he said, has helped him adjust to the fickleness of fame.
After losing weight, he had to learn to talk to girls for the first time. He’d already seen how people can be fickle, though. If he were in Hollywood as a record producer, he’d be another face in the crowd.
Back home, he still is, but for different reasons. People at home know the person, not the persona or profession. There’s value to that, Duncan said.
Glasses or capeMost classmates don’t recognize him since his weight loss, Duncan said, but most also don’t know him as a producer. Once a local restaurant had a basketball game on and the stadium’s sound system was playing one of his songs. No one would’ve believed him, he said, if he’d told them he’d arranged that song.
But when he goes to Orlando to meet with industry colleagues, he said he gets the “red carpet” treatment: “It’s like, I’m not normal anymore.”
One of the first things he learned about celebrities and that status, he said, is that they are normal, like anyone else — like him. The difference is mental, both being in the room and keeping perspective.
He misses his father since he died in 2017, and now drives his father’s 2006 crew-cab Silverado pickup. He could have a flashier car, but it would look out of place in a small town. Meanwhile, people in the industry might talk about him driving a truck and not a flashy car. People talk, either way, he said.
“If you take the compliments, you’ve got to take the criticism,” Duncan said. “It’s all the same thing.”
Finding balanceDuncan sees a gym as a microcosm for life: Finding a balance between action and reaction, calories and activity, gets results. He rewards clients with lengthy breaks when they do well.
For himself, he always knew he would drop weight. He just didn’t know when. It’s the same believing in your dreams, he said.
For some, that dream is moving away from home.
“What are we moving from?” he asks.
Duncan likens living and working from a small community to getting drafted into a non-winning basketball team but working hard for it anyway. That ethic represents your community, he said, and when people see you, they see that place.
“If we had people like that, people wouldn’t rush to leave Sebring,” Duncan said. “They would rush to build in Sebring.”