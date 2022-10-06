SEBRING — There is opportunity, and then there is this.
The 1970’s duo Seals & Crofts once sang, “we shall never pass this way again.” If you are a lover of any kind of music. If you have a great appreciation for jaw-dropping, other-worldly talent, sit up straight and pay attention.
Five-time Grammy winning bassist Victor Wooten is bringing his “Bass Extremes” project to the Circle Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 8 for two shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m..
This will be the end of an era. The storied venue will be closing its doors following these final two performances. Harry Havery, Circle Theatre manager, has brought a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to Highlands County.
To see an artist of this magnitude, right here in our own backyard, and in such an intimate setting is a wonderful parting gift.
In 1990 Wooten made perhaps his biggest, best known splash, as a founding member of the genre-defying super-group Bela Fleck & The Flecktones. Always an innovator and fearless musical pioneer, Wooten thrived in the company of such like minded men.
Bass Extremes is another of Wooten’s musical projects. The core is made up of Wooten, a Berklee Performance Scholar in Residence, and Steve Bailey, Berklee Chair of Bass. Together they formed Bass Extremes in 1992 releasing their self titled debut which was one of the top selling bass products of all time.
Bailey has played and recorded with Dizzy Gillespie, The Rippingtons, Jethro Tull and Willie Nelson to name a few. He is a pioneer of the six-string fretless bass and his techniques are studied around the world. His most recent solo release, ”Carolina,” features a series of duets with the likes of Willie Nelson, Ron Carter, Ian Anderson and Dennis Chambers.
Performing with the duo is drummer extraordinaire, Derico Watson. The time keeper has toured with Marvin Sapp, The Dynamites, Stacie Orrico, SMV (Stanley Clarke, Marcus Miller & Victor Wooten) and the Derico Watson Group which has appeared with James Brown, Spyro Gyra and Earth, Wind and Fire.
He has also presented drum clinics and master classes at the Berklee College of Music, PASIC, the Montreal Drum Fest and the Mexico City Drum Festival.
Born Sept. 11, 1964, Wooten was the youngest of five boys. His brother Regi began teaching Victor to play music at the age of 2. At the age of 5 he started performing in nightclubs and theaters as the bassist with the family band. By the time he was 6, Wooten was on tour with his brothers opening shows for legendary soul artist Curtis Mayfield.
Soon after, he was affectionately known as the 8-year-old Bass Ace, and before graduating high school, he and his brothers had shared the stage with artists such as Stephanie Mills, War, Ramsey Lewis, Frankie Beverly and Maze, Dexter Wansel, and The Temptations.
Throughout his incredible career, Wooten has always strived to push the envelope. He has continually stretched and redefined what the bass guitar could be. What music could be.
Yet for all of his musical accomplishments, the man is much more than just one of the greatest bass guitarists to ever walk the planet. He is also a husband and father of four, a skilled naturalist and teacher. He is a published author, a magician and acrobat.
He has won every major award given to a bass guitarist including being voted Bassist of the Year in Bass Player Magazine’s readers poll three times. No other player has ever won it more than once. And in 2011, Rolling Stone Magazine voted him one of the top 10 bassists of all time.
As if this wasn’t enough, he also hosts a music/nature camp on his property, “Wooten Woods” and formed his own label, Vix Records in 2011.
Wooten has been heralded as “the Michael Jordan of the bass” and “one of the most fearless musicians on the planet.” This much has been established.
Returning to the issue of the Circle Theatre, such a glorious, bittersweet goodbye. We will miss you. Thanks for the memories.
This is bucket-list level stuff Highlands County. We may never pass this way again.
To purchase tickets go to victorwooten.com/tour.
Circle Theatre is located at 202 Circle Park Drive. You may reach the theater at 863-382-1029.