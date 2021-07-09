TALLAHASSEE — The Miami-Dade County grand jury will delve into ways to prevent future disasters such as the deadly collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Wednesday.
“As a community, we remain shaken and horrified by the immense loss of life and the sheer destruction caused by the collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condominium building,” Rundle Fernandez said in a prepared statement. “Today, in addressing the members of the spring term Miami-Dade County grand jury, I requested, pending the conclusion of the long-term investigation that will yield the cause of the collapse, that they look into how we can prevent such a disaster from occurring again, not just in Surfside, and not just in condominiums, but in all buildings and structures in the coastal, intercoastal and surrounding areas of our county, state and nation.”
A news release from the state attorney’s office pointed to past work of grand juries on issues such as the building code after Hurricane Andrew caused massive devastation in 1992. The death toll from the Champlain Towers building collapse increased to 46 on Wednesday.
Also, part of The Florida Bar has created a task force to help state leaders consider condominium-related issues after the deadly collapse of a building in Surfside.
“The task force will serve as a resource to the governor and Legislature as they review all aspects of Florida condominium law, development, association operations and maintenance to determine and recommend if legislative and or regulatory changes should be enacted to minimize the likelihood of a similar tragedy,” said a news release from the The Florida Bar Real Property, Probate, and Trust Law Section.
The Condominium Law and Policy on Life Safety Task Force will be chaired by William Sklar, an attorney with the Carlton Fields firm who also teaches at the University of Miami School of Law.
State and federal officials have raised the possibility of pursuing legislation to address construction or engineering issues after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building.