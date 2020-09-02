I find it hard to believe that my grandparent would vote for a Democrat at any level. Let alone president. This is not the party of JFK. Just turn on the the (accurate) news to see your grandkids future under Biden. Police replaced by social workers. I can see it now: When someone breaks into a house, kills the husband, rapes the 10-year-old daughter, beats the wife. The social worker will ask, “How does this make you feel?” And you better not have a gun to protect yourself. Then you will be arrested. If they can take guns away from two lawyers, then arrest them for protecting themselves, what will they do to ordinary citizens?
Then there’s the trillions of dollars they want for “free everything.” This is not for our kids. This is being promised to illegals. Our grandkids will pay for it.
Look at all the Democrat-run cities being destroyed. You even had a Democrat mayor walk arm-in-arm with the Anarchists. When it comes time to rebuild these cities, who's going to pay for it? Our grandkids, that’s who.
Let’s list what Democrats want. No cops – Blue Lives Matter. No guns – get rid of the NRA. Open borders – get rid of ICE. Free everything – illegals only.
Illegals will be the Democrats new voting base. They didn’t have to do much for BLM. They gave them some paint and some brushes. Because, according to Joe Biden, if you don’t vote for him, you’re not Black. How insulting was that?
It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, the truth is that our grandkids will be paying for what the far left is proposing for the rest of our lives.
Cheryl O’Brien
Lake Placid