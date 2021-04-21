TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that would give tuition breaks to out-of-state students who have grandparents living in Florida is teed up for consideration by the full House. Under the measure (HB 1273), students scoring in the 89th percentile or higher on the ACT or SAT exams could enroll as full-time students at Florida universities and pay cheaper in-state tuition.
The House Education & Employment Committee approved the measure in a 21-0 vote Monday, after making changes. The panel adopted an amendment by sponsor Patt Maney, R-Shalimar, that addressed two key concerns from lawmakers, including that participation in the so-called “grandparent tuition waiver” program would be capped at 350 students per year. The state university system’s Board of Governors caps out-of-state student enrollment at 10% of the system’s total population of students.
“This bill will not increase the number of out-of-state students beyond the established 10% cap,” Maney said.
After concerns about a potential for fraud, the amendment also introduced a definition for “grandparent,” which would be “a person who has a legal relationship to a student’s parent as the natural or adopted parent or legal guardian of the student’s parent.”
Under the amendment, out-of-state students also would not be eligible to receive Benacquisto Scholarships for National Merit Scholars.
Under another change Monday, the measure would take effect with the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
The proposal to give tuition breaks to out-of-state students also is included in a wide-ranging higher education bill (HB 1261) sponsored by Rep. Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa. House Education & Employment Chairman Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater, told The News Service of Florida the proposal’s inclusion in the separate bills gives it “a couple avenues for passage.”
A similar Senate bill (SB 1728) is ready for consideration by the full chamber.